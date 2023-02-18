Parler Share
Commentary

Spontaneous Revival Now Going for 10 Days Straight as People Travel Thousands of Miles to Join

 By Randy DeSoto  February 18, 2023 at 7:11am
The nonstop Christian worship service at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, that began last week entered its 10th day on Friday as thousands continue to stream in to experience God.

The whole thing started on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at a regularly scheduled chapel service that simply did not end.

Zach Meerkreebs, with the Christian and Missionary Alliance organization Envision, was the featured speaker that morning and he spoke on the importance of knowing God’s love.

“You cannot love until you are loved by Jesus,” he said citing a verse from the Bible’s 1 John, chapter 4: “We love because he first loved us.”

“Some of us need to sit in the love of God. Some of us need to taste and see and experience the power of the Holy Spirit,” Meerkreebs exhorted.

The preacher pointed out that the world badly needs this kind of love.

Can America be saved?

“They need a bunch of Christians experiencing the love of God so they can pour out the love of God. Not through their own efforts and not through their own knowledge but because they’re filled with his love,” Meerkreebs said. “So … become the love of God by experiencing the love of God.”

He concluded, “Jesus, do a new thing in our midst. Revive us by your love.”

And that’s exactly what happened, Asbury student body president Alison Perfater told Wendy Griffith with the CBN News.

“You just didn’t want to leave. It’s not that anyone was saying, ‘Let’s see how long we can last.’ … We just didn’t want to go. I came in and I had a lot of anger issues … I really struggle with my anger and I was able to talk with God,” she said.

Asbury Theological Seminary student Daniel Moye told Griffith, “It’s been just a really hard couple of years, and not just for me, for a lot of my friends.”

“And I just felt like the Lord was releasing me from a lot of bitterness and anger that I had just about all kinds of stuff, even some of it towards God,” he explained.

“And I can say, for me personally, the biggest word that I can use is it’s been a very, very healing experience for me,” Moye shared.

Griffith described what she felt inside Hughes Auditorium, where the meeting is taking place, as having “a tangible presence of God’s peace, joy and a freedom to worship and adore the one true God.”

Word of the move of God at Asbury has spread like wildfire on social media.

NBC News reported that TikTok videos hashtagged “Asbury Revival” had racked up over 24 million views as of Wednesday.

Students and staff from at least 22 other schools have visited Asbury to see the move of God for themselves, according to the news outlet.

Perfater told Fox News host Tucker Carlson Wednesday that people keep coming from pretty much all 50 states and from overseas, too.

Carlson said he assumed she did not know how long the revival will last.

“I could not tell you,” Perfater responded, adding, “And I wouldn’t want to guess.”

CBN News reported that spiritual awakenings are breaking out on other college campuses in Ohio, Tennessee and Alabama.

Is this the beginning of a national spiritual awakening?

Let’s pray it is so.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




