Sports Broadcasting Legend Dick Enberg Found Dead After Suspected Heart Attack

By Caterine DeCicco
December 22, 2017 at 11:16am

Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg has died at the age of 82.

Enberg’s family said the announcer was found dead in his home of a suspected heart attack after he failed to catch a flight to Boston on Thursday.

Enberg was long lauded for his work, and received many awards, including 13 Emmys, the Ronald Reagan Media Award and the 2017 Lifetime Contribution Award for his services to sports broadcasting, according to the BBC. The last of those was conferred on him in August by the Detroit Sports Media.

He was also inducted into the professional baseball, football and basketball halls of fame.

The famous sportscaster delivered live play-by-play for college and professional football (including the Rose and Super Bowls), college basketball, boxing, tennis, golf, the Olympics and horse racing’s Breeders’ Cup, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The one-time teacher reportedly got into the business in order to earn extra income.

The rest is history.

Known for his “Oh my!” catchphrase, Enberg apparently stole the phrase from his mother. She would use it when her young son spent hours narrating pretend games.

“He could orchestrate a telecast better than anyone I’ve ever worked with,” Billy Packer, a former college basketball analyst and Enberg broadcast partner, once told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“I think anybody who worked with him would just stand in amazement at how great he was at anything he undertook.”

According to the LA Times, Enberg wrote in his book, “As a broadcaster, you have to be entertaining, you have to be well informed, you have to be excited about what you know and you have to have a sense of your audience — just like in a classroom.”

“In fact, when I look into the camera, I’m looking into my classroom. When I’m calling a game, I can envision hands shooting up all over the country with questions. Whoops, I’ll think, ‘perhaps we need to explain that concept or strategy a little better”.

Fellow broadcasters and other sports professionals took to Twitter to express their condolences after hearing that the legendary broadcaster had died.

Caterine DeCicco is The Western Journal’s Washington, D.C. video producer.

