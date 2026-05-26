Sports Commentator Blasts Giants QB for Meeting Trump Without 'Consulting' Locker Room

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart received criticism for introducing President Donald Trump at a rally on Friday.

Emmanuel Acho, NFL analyst and former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker, said Dart made a mistake by not “consulting” with teammates before introducing the president.

“Jaxson Dart,” Acho said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “you know how several of your brothers, your teammates, your friends, your ride-or-dies, how they might feel about this individual.”

Acho then insisted that Dart should have taken those feelings into consideration.

“So I don’t think there’s a lot of wisdom or discernment in very publicly supporting an individual who many of your teammates feel offended by,” the analysis continued.

Acho conceded that the quarterback could support whoever he wanted.

“But I don’t know that it’s a super-wise decision without necessarily consulting in some of your teammates,” Acho added.

According to Yahoo, Dart introduced Trump at a Friday rally at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York.

That decision drew a mild rebuke on X from Dart’s teammate, linebacker Abdul Carter.

“thought this s**t was AI, what we doing man,” Carter wrote.

thought this sh!t was AI, what we doing man https://t.co/ePR3b4MZEv — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) May 23, 2026

As of Tuesday morning, Carter’s post had more than 53.5 million views on X.

The Giants selected both Carter and Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Acho also criticized Carter for “publicly” airing his grievance against his quarterback.

Later in the video, Acho called Dart’s decision “pretty stupid” while chastising Carter’s response as “also unintelligent.”

It’s time to have an Uncomfortable Conversation about Jaxson Dart supporting Donald Trump! 😳#AbdulCarter #NewYorkGiants pic.twitter.com/zbi3EKMh74 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 23, 2026

Meanwhile, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post speculated that perhaps Dart failed to consider “that the adoration he has felt as the starting quarterback of the New York Football Giants would get fractured by some degree by such an outward display of partisanship.”

Conversely, Republicans have wondered why athletes never face the same scrutiny when they promote leftist politics.

“Many have pointed out that many athletes or coaches have come out in favor of Democratic Party candidates or issues with zero condemnation or accusations of ‘dividing’ the locker room. Steph Curry, LeBron James, Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich and Doc Rivers as just a few examples,” Ian Miller of Outkick wrote.

Shortly after his landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election, Trump seemed to have conquered the culture. Football players, for instance, routinely performed his signature “Trump dance” during games.

The latest RealClearPolling aggregate, however, shows that Trump’s approval rating has fallen below 40 percent, while the Republican Party’s “unfavorable” rating has nearly plummeted into a tie with the Democrats.

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