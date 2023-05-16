Sports Illustrated Puts Man Pretending to Be a Woman Wearing a Two-Piece on Magazine Cover

For nearly 60 years, Sports Illustrated has published its annual swimsuit edition to celebrate female beauty, though the feature has gone “woke” in recent years.

Continuing that left-wing campaign to alter culture, the magazine announced Monday that one of this year’s four cover models is a transgender singer.

In another act of erasing women, the leftists at Sports Illustrated are featuring Kim Petras — a man with fake breasts — on the cover of the 2023 swimsuit edition.

Introducing him, the magazine said, “Petras has been blazing a trail ever since releasing her first single, ‘I Don’t Want It at All,’ six years ago. In February, the 30-year-old German pop star was the first transgender woman to win a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, for her collaboration with Sam Smith on the track ‘Unholy.'”

The satanic performance of that song at the Grammys in February was widely condemned as evil and disgusting.

“While she’s proud that the trans community is inspired by her work, she uses her platform to encourage others to reach for the stars, regardless of gender or sexuality,” Sports Illustrated continued.

SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day celebrated the trans model, saying, “The Grammy-winning pop star, a beacon of inspiration for the LGBTQ+ community, has blazed her own path to superstardom, but it has been anything but a straight line.”

As if being a Grammy-Award winning artist and history maker wasn’t enough, Kim Petras is now adding SI Swimsuit COVER model to her list of accomplishments. https://t.co/ESSyOwdMJI — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 15, 2023

The swimsuit edition, which debuted in 1964 and since 2019 has been published in May, was meant for much of that time to celebrate the ideal of feminine beauty. The magazine has featured supermodels such as Cheryl Tiegs, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson and Tyra Banks.

Do you think America can be saved? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 49% (230 Votes) No: 51% (244 Votes)

But over the last few years, Sports Illustrated has gone against that former goal and instead has featured obese women, senior citizens and men claiming to be women.

This year, for instance, 81-year-old TV personality and entrepreneur Martha Stewart is also one of the four cover models. She now stands as the oldest cover model ever for the edition.

Martha Stewart is continuing to make her mark — this time on the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue! See her like never before here https://t.co/BcQZcV7R6j — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 15, 2023

No matter how nice-looking she is for her age, Stewart is not the ideal of beauty.

She is not the first older model the magazine has used as a cover model. Last year, SI featured Elon Musk’s 74-year-old mother, Maye Musk.

12. Maye Musk 📊 Detailed Stats: https://t.co/GA9I1VMTvg

📰 News Related:

CNN: Maye Musk becomes oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover modelhttps://t.co/Oor2hJHzNA — 🇺🇲 USA Google Trends (@24TrendsUSA) May 17, 2022

Last year, Sports Illustrated featured morbidly obese model Yumi Nu as a cover girl:

Yumi Nu (@_yumi_nu) is on the cover of #SISwim22 after making her debut in the magazine last year. We can’t wait to see what’s next! https://t.co/tXpz3N3IO8 pic.twitter.com/UGFtKUjK6l — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 16, 2022

That, however, is the least of the wokeness going on with the swimsuit edition.

In fact, this year’s transgender model is not the magazine’s first. That dubious honor goes to Leyna Bloom, who appeared as one of the three models featured in the 2021 issue.

Leyna Bloom is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’s first transgender cover star https://t.co/y0T24wgVRg pic.twitter.com/RMAY9AMpEh — Page Six (@PageSix) July 19, 2021

The magazine’s choice of Petras as a cover model this year also celebrates a very dark idea.

The German singer and songwriter, formerly named Tim, underwent trans surgery when he was only 16 years old, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

It only took a village…of doctors. pic.twitter.com/8oXKvjRhxL — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 16, 2023

By celebrating him, Sports Illustrated is endorsing and attempting to normalize the surgical mutilation of minors in thrall to the radical, dangerous transgender agenda.

And there is nothing beautiful about that at all.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.