Share
News
A girl's soccer team practices on a sunny day.
A girl's soccer team practices on a sunny day. (PeopleImages / Getty Images)

Sports Leagues Warned That Failing to Protect Women's Sports Breaks the Law

 By Michael Austin  May 2, 2026 at 3:00am
Share

Several sports leagues in the United Kingdom received a notice threatening them with legal action if they fail to protect women’s sports from self-proclaimed transgender athletes.

The letters — signed by ADF International and the Women’s Sports Union — were sent to 10 sports bodies, including the Football Association of Wales, Swim England, and British Gymnastics.

Two elite former British athletes — Sharron Elizabeth Davies, a member of the House of Lords who competed in Olympic swimming, and Tracy Edwards, who was a competitive sailor — also signed the letters.

Both women have been awarded with the “Most Excellent Order of the British Empire” — a royal order of chivalry that recognizes public service and other contributions to British life.

The coalition said that the sports entities “are in breach of the law” and asked for “confirmation of the immediate steps the bodies will take to remedy the situation,” according to an April 23 release from ADF International.

“Any governing body that continues to permit biological males to compete in the female category contravenes the Equality Act 2010 as interpreted by the Supreme Court. This exposes the organisation to immediate and substantial legal liability,” the letters said.

Under British law, Section 195 of the Equality Act and draft guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission requires sports bodies to safeguard competition by prohibiting males from competing against women and girls, the coalition contended.

The letters also warned of risks stemming from allowing males to access female changing areas, as well as discussed the innate biological advantages that males possess over females in sports.

“These include greater skeletal size and limb length, higher bone density and structural strength, significantly increased muscle mass and upper-body strength, superior aerobic capacity and cardiovascular output, and enhanced speed and explosive power,” the letters said.

The documents also warned that “if active steps are not taken to ensure that the issues raised in this correspondence are satisfactorily resolved, and women and girls engaging with your organisation remain exposed to these risks even in light of the clarified legal position, we reserve the right to take further steps, including litigation, to protect their interests.”

Related:
Iran-Linked Group Claims Responsibility as 'Terrorist Incident' Is Declared in London

“Biological sex is not a negotiable category; it is the essential foundation for safeguarding women and girls and preserving fair competition.”

Davies said that she has personally “heard horror stories” from parents after their girls were subjected to harmful situations.

“All sports bodies must act now to stop the risk of these terrible situations happening again in the future,” she said. “Today, we put 10 sports bodies that fail to recognise biological reality on notice. If they don’t act to do the right thing, we will not hesitate to pursue all legal options.”

Robert Clarke, a barrister who serves as director of advocacy for ADF International, remarked that “the fight against gender ideology’s harmful effect on women’s sport and safety is a global one, and this case is the latest front in that battle.”

“We are serious about this work as an organisation. In the United States, ADF is litigating two cases in the Supreme Court to protect women’s sport. We are just as committed to protecting fair and safe competition in the United Kingdom.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Sports Leagues Warned That Failing to Protect Women's Sports Breaks the Law
Virginia State Senator Says He Understands Rural Voters Because He's Seen 'Dukes of Hazzard'
Recall Issued for Fitness Item Amid Dangerous Injuries: 50K Units Affected, Victims' Bones Broken
Californians Are Benefiting Financially for Fleeing the Golden State
Nearly 400 Islamic Terrorists Convicted for Attacks on Christians in Nigeria
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation