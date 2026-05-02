Sports Leagues Warned That Failing to Protect Women's Sports Breaks the Law

Several sports leagues in the United Kingdom received a notice threatening them with legal action if they fail to protect women’s sports from self-proclaimed transgender athletes.

The letters — signed by ADF International and the Women’s Sports Union — were sent to 10 sports bodies, including the Football Association of Wales, Swim England, and British Gymnastics.

Two elite former British athletes — Sharron Elizabeth Davies, a member of the House of Lords who competed in Olympic swimming, and Tracy Edwards, who was a competitive sailor — also signed the letters.

Both women have been awarded with the “Most Excellent Order of the British Empire” — a royal order of chivalry that recognizes public service and other contributions to British life.

The coalition said that the sports entities “are in breach of the law” and asked for “confirmation of the immediate steps the bodies will take to remedy the situation,” according to an April 23 release from ADF International.

“Any governing body that continues to permit biological males to compete in the female category contravenes the Equality Act 2010 as interpreted by the Supreme Court. This exposes the organisation to immediate and substantial legal liability,” the letters said.

BREAKING: Ten UK sports bodies threatened with legal action if they continue to allow men to compete in women’s sport.@sharrond62 and @TracyEdwardsMBE of @wsusportsunion and @ADFIntl today warned the bodies their policies are in breach of the law. Read one of the letters ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xuleXBGrsC — ADF International (@ADFIntl) April 23, 2026

Under British law, Section 195 of the Equality Act and draft guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission requires sports bodies to safeguard competition by prohibiting males from competing against women and girls, the coalition contended.

The letters also warned of risks stemming from allowing males to access female changing areas, as well as discussed the innate biological advantages that males possess over females in sports.

“These include greater skeletal size and limb length, higher bone density and structural strength, significantly increased muscle mass and upper-body strength, superior aerobic capacity and cardiovascular output, and enhanced speed and explosive power,” the letters said.

The documents also warned that “if active steps are not taken to ensure that the issues raised in this correspondence are satisfactorily resolved, and women and girls engaging with your organisation remain exposed to these risks even in light of the clarified legal position, we reserve the right to take further steps, including litigation, to protect their interests.”

“Biological sex is not a negotiable category; it is the essential foundation for safeguarding women and girls and preserving fair competition.”

Davies said that she has personally “heard horror stories” from parents after their girls were subjected to harmful situations.

“All sports bodies must act now to stop the risk of these terrible situations happening again in the future,” she said. “Today, we put 10 sports bodies that fail to recognise biological reality on notice. If they don’t act to do the right thing, we will not hesitate to pursue all legal options.”

Robert Clarke, a barrister who serves as director of advocacy for ADF International, remarked that “the fight against gender ideology’s harmful effect on women’s sport and safety is a global one, and this case is the latest front in that battle.”

“We are serious about this work as an organisation. In the United States, ADF is litigating two cases in the Supreme Court to protect women’s sport. We are just as committed to protecting fair and safe competition in the United Kingdom.”

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