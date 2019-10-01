Sports Radio Host Announces He and Wife Have Lost Quadruplets: 'We Are Heartbroken'

In an emotional segment on his show, Buffalo-area sports radio host Jeremy White announced that he and his wife, who were expecting quadruplets, had lost all four of their children.

“We lost our quadruplets last week,” White said Tuesday on WGR’s “The Howard and Jeremy Show,” which he co-hosts with Howard Simon.

White and his wife, Molly, were expecting one girl and three boys.

“We knew it a was a high-risk pregnancy,” White said, “and there was a long period of time where I didn’t really think it was real.”

As the pregnancy progressed, it became more real — which makes the couple’s experience all the more tragic.

After experiencing discomfort on Sept. 22, Molly went to the emergency room, where she and her husband learned that she was going into pre-term labor.

Molly delivered their first child — a girl who her parents named Zoe — on Sept. 23.

The Whites got to meet Zoe and hold her before she passed.

“There’s nothing that could have been done,” White said, because of how early Zoe and her siblings were born.

“Every single time that she went into labor, every single time a child came, we knew we’re going to meet this child, and then it’s going to die,” White said Tuesday.

On Sept. 24, Molly gave birth to a boy, who they named Lincoln.

“I’ve wanted to have a son and name it Lincoln as long as I can remember,” White said.

Despite the low odds, the Whites wrote in a note posted on Twitter that after Lincoln passed, “We had a quiet two days which built some hope that things had stopped, because it was possible that our remaining two boys could stay until an age of viability.”

Then on Friday morning, Molly gave birth to another boy, Miles. After he passed away, the couple still held out hope that their fourth child might survive. But their last baby, Brecken, was born Saturday and died soon after.

“It’s amazing what you can see in such a young child that can’t survive in the world,” White said Tuesday, noting that he and his wife saw some of their own physical characteristics in their children, tiny though the babies were.

“We got a chance to spend time with our kids before we saw them leave,” he said.

Doctors were able to record each of the baby’s heartbeats, and those recordings have been put in a stuffed bear. Even though the children tragically died, their parents will, in a way, be able to hold onto a piece of them forever.

“We are heartbroken, but feel honored to have seen our babies, and held them,” the couple’s note posted on Twitter read.

“These months with our quads growing have been some of the happiest of our lives. We mourn the family we dreamed of having, and will carry them with us, as long as we live.”

On his radio show, White indicated that even in the midst of tragedy, he’ll never forget the “good moments,” however short they may have been, that he was able to spend with his children.

“It ends up as the worst week of our lives, probably, but there are smiles in there, there are laughs, there are good moments that you spend with your kids,” he said.

White’s emotional segment earned praise on social media. One of his WGR colleagues, Sabres reporter Paul Hamilton, may have put it best:

I can’t even imagine what @JeremyWGR and Molly are going through. I just listened to 10 minutes of the most powerful radio I’ve heard. The two parents are two of the strongest people I’ve ever known. They have a lot of love and strength. — Paul Hamilton (@pham1717) October 1, 2019

“I just listened to 10 minutes of the most powerful radio I’ve heard. The two parents are two of the strongest people I’ve ever known. They have a lot of love and strength,” Hamilton tweeted.

