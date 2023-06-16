Sports Station Blocks Marco Rubio's Ad from Being Heard: 'Tells You Everything You Need to Know'

A senator has seen his advertisement calling out anti-Christian bigotry rejected by a sports network.

This Friday, the LA Dodgers are celebrating “Pride Night” by honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an anit-Catholic group of drag queens that mocks Catholic nuns and engage in grotesque performances that mock the fundamentals of Christianity.

The invitation was initially rescinded after an outcry from Christians, including Florida’s Sen. Marco Rubio. But the Dodgers then caved to the pressure of the LGBT lobby and reextended the invitation.

In response to the Dodgers’ obvious embrace of anti-Christian bigotry, Rubio and his Reclaim America PAC have decided to fire back and release a television advertisement telling people the truth about these so-called “sisters.”

According to Fox News Digital, the ad showed footage of a performance where one of the “sisters” used a crucifix as a stripper pole, while Rubio explained the gravity of the situation.

“The so-called Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are not community heroes. They are nothing more than an anti-Catholic hate group,” Rubio stated.

“Their acts are grotesque and mock the faith of millions in Los Angeles, including many of the players and coaches on the field tonight,” he continued, “Honoring anti-Christian bigots isn’t tolerance. It is a celebration of hatred.”

However, an adviser to the Florida senator has stated that Spectrum SportsNet LA, the station that will be airing Friday’s game between the Dodgers and the San Fransisco Giants, has refused to play the advertisement.

Rubio responded by telling Fox News Digital that this was the media showing its true face.

“It tells you everything you need to know about the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and the media,” he said. “They are no longer demanding tolerance, they now promote intolerance and even hatred of Christianity.”

Rubio is absolutely spot-on with his assessment here, as this refusal to air his ad proves that the media is permitting and even encouraging anti-Christian bigotry in America.

A major sports team representing one of America’s biggest cities is giving an award to a group that openly mocks and desecrates the most fundamental tenants of the Christian faith. Meanwhile, when a politician tries to call them out on it, they are silenced.

This whole event has absolutely nothing to do with tolerance and everything to do with making fun of Christians for still holding fast to the biblical truth about marriage, gender, and family.

Meanwhile, the United States Congress of Catholic Bishops has issued a statement calling on Catholics to use the occasion to pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart as an act of reparation for the blasphemy committed by these “sisters.”

“We call on Catholics to pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart on June 16, offering this prayer as an act of reparation for the blasphemies against our Lord we see in our culture today,” the statement read.

Catholics Invited to Pray an Act of Reparation on Solemnity of the Sacred Heart. Read the full press release at: https://t.co/bEbS6uQhFQ pic.twitter.com/IRCx3FFFiT — U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (@USCCB) June 12, 2023

Indeed, all Christians should be praying at this time. In addition to prayers of reparation for blasphemy, we need to pray for the soul of the nation as it drifts further and further into sin.

