SECTIONS
US News
Print

Sportscaster Tragically Dies After Floodwaters Wash Away Van

By The Western Journal
July 1, 2018 at 8:37am
Print

A longtime Iowa sportscaster has died in flash flooding in Des Moines amid heavy rain that forced the evacuation of some homes and businesses.

Police say 66-year-old Larry Cotlar died Saturday when he was swept away in floodwater after his van stalled on a flooded north Des Moines street. Cotlar had worked as the voice of Drake University’s teams since 2005.

Drake athletics director Briand Hardin says he respected Cotlar’s work and the “quality person and colleague he was.”

Witnesses told police Cotlar was swept away as he got out of his stalled van. His body was found nearly four hours later, several blocks away.

The rain also prompted the evacuation of homes and businesses along Walnut Creek in the suburb of Clive. Some streets remained blocked Sunday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By The Western Journal

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

James Woods Contacts FBI After Twitter User Hints at Murdering Trump Supporters

The Western Journal

Sportscaster Tragically Dies After Floodwaters Wash Away Van

Jack Davis

Obama Introduced as ‘Real President of the United States’

The Western Journal

Rogers Is Democrats’ Last Hope as Supreme Court Edges Closer to Conservative Dominance

Jack Davis

Gowdy Gets Supreme Court Nod from Republican Senator Tim Scott

Jack Davis

barack obama

Obama Warns Democrats Expecting a ‘Blue Wave’ in November

Jack Davis

Mark Zuckerberg looking down

Report: Zuckerberg Facing Pressure from Investors, Possible Coup Developing

Amy Swearer

Lynne Griffin pays her respects at a makeshift memorial near the Capital Gazette where 5 people were shot and killed by a gunman on Thursday, on June 29

2 Reasons Why the Media Will Drop Coverage of the Capital Gazette Shooting

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.