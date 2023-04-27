If you were watching Fox News on Monday, you may have noticed that Tucker Carlson was not on during his usual prime-time broadcast slot.

Of course, if you watch Fox News, you likely heard earlier that day that Carlson had been stunningly and abruptly fired from his post (and thus avoided his time slot altogether.)

With news of Carlson’s departure breaking on Monday to the general public, the conservative firebrand’s staunchest fans had to wait until Wednesday to hear from him.

It was worth the wait, for a multitude of reasons:

Carlson’s eagerly anticipated message was poignant, thought-provoking, very well-received, and cast a long shadow on Fox News’ still-unnamed reason for firing Carlson (there are rampant theories, but nothing official.) The tweet has also garnered over 60 million views, a massive number by any metric.

That message, however, is still the only thing Carlson has publicly released since his firing.

Naturally, that leaves his fans poring over his videos like the Zapruder film, including a few noteworthy details about what was in the background of Carlson’s video.

Most prominently? In the left of the video (to Carlson’s right), you can make out a peculiar document hanging on the studio wall.

The Western Journal did some sleuthing, and discovered that what Carlson had behind him was a framed, single-page documentation of the U.S. Constitution. A remarkably similar one can be found here, assuming it’s not the same kind.

And while that factoid may seem innocuous, it actually highlights just what kind of a person Fox News was losing.

First, and foremost, there is a genuine patriotism that Carlson has long exuded on camera. Having a specially framed U.S. Constitution in his studio space just highlights that authenticity. It’s a far cry from the heavily manufactured “patriotism” of, say, the NFL’s “Salute to Service” campaign.

Second, Carlson clearly values American history and the work of the founding fathers. The U.S. Constitution is the ultimate crystallization of both, and Carlson deserves kudos for highlighting it so prominently in the background of his video.

Third, Carlson has always advocated for the rule of law on his shows and when speaking publicly. Showcasing the Constitution highlights Carlson’s appreciation for the rule of written law.

But beyond any examples of patriotism or Carlson’s appreciation of the letter of the law, the 53-year-old’s sudden departure from Fox News has left the news network with one less, genuinely good human being.

Anecdotes and recollections of Carlson’s kindness poured in on social media following his firing, and it was enough to genuinely call into question the wisdom of Fox News.

One thing is for sure.

Whatever it is that the patriotic Carlson does next, his fans will be watching with eager anticipation. And keeping an eye on any more neat details hidden in the background.

