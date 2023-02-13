Did You Spot the Blasphemous Super Bowl Commercial That Mocked God and the Bible?

As one would expect, the broadcast of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday featured a commercial that insulted biblical Christianity.

But this was not one of those ads that routinely mocks conservative believers as “bigoted” and “backward” for holding fast to the Bible’s teachings on marriage, the family and the sanctity of life.

Instead, this ad took aim at a fundamental doctrine of the Christian faith: the belief in original sin and the need for a Savior to redeem us.

The commercial takes place in the Garden of Eden right after Eve ate the fruit that God had explicitly forbidden them to eat, as described in Genesis 3. Adam looks horrified when he realizes what Eve — played by Anna Faris — has done and notices that he is naked.

But then, the story gets turned on its head when a talking squirrel shows up and offers Eve Avocados from Mexico as a way to solve the problem.

Fast forward to New York in the 21st century, and everything is fine since the Avocados from Mexico solved the problem and freed humanity from the consequences of sin. Everyone is naked, including the Statue of Liberty.







While this might seem like just another silly Super Bowl ad, the message is sinister and blasphemous, as it makes light of sin and diminishes the importance of God and Christ.

First off, it minimizes the consequences of original sin, painting the fall of man and the entrance of sin into the world as just a minor inconvenience that could be solved by avocados.

But it also shows contempt for God, suggesting a supposedly better solution to the problem of sin than God’s plan, which was to send Christ into the world to die on the cross and redeem mankind.

Many Twitter users criticized the commercial.

So you chose blasphemy to sell your avocados ? The theme of UnHolyWood here lately …what a surprise … — VLawrenceJay1776 (@lawrence_jay1) February 13, 2023

And while I’m here today the Mexican Avocado 🥑 commercial with a naked Statue of Liberty and making fun of Christianity thank you for showing your true colors NFL #SuperBowlLVII — Gh0st (@DesignSpecter) February 13, 2023

I agree that avocado commercial is so ridiculous. Attacks on God throughout. — Elissa (@elissa4magaUSA) February 13, 2023

Am I the only Christian that thought the avocados from Mexico commercial was so wrong… — 𝐑𝐚𝐞 (@_____bananas) February 13, 2023

Who had blasphemous avocados in their Super Bowl predictions? — Jeff X (@Jeff_XG) February 12, 2023

@michaeljknowles what was up with that avocado commercial during the super bowl? The fall of man and the sin of the world is ok, as long as you have avocados? I bet it slipped by most people. But its not good for society to be so openly unfearful of God… — Ben Levin (@BenLevin9) February 13, 2023

The Bible tells us that there are consequences for such actions: “Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap” (Galatians 6:7).

This ad depicting sin as no big deal and scoffing at God and his plan for salvation shows just how arrogant and wicked our society has become.

