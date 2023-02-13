Parler Share
Fans watch Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.
Fans watch Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. (Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images)

Did You Spot the Blasphemous Super Bowl Commercial That Mocked God and the Bible?

 By Peter Partoll  February 13, 2023 at 12:58pm
As one would expect, the broadcast of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday featured a commercial that insulted biblical Christianity.

But this was not one of those ads that routinely mocks conservative believers as “bigoted” and “backward” for holding fast to the Bible’s teachings on marriage, the family and the sanctity of life.

Instead, this ad took aim at a fundamental doctrine of the Christian faith: the belief in original sin and the need for a Savior to redeem us.

The commercial takes place in the Garden of Eden right after Eve ate the fruit that God had explicitly forbidden them to eat, as described in Genesis 3. Adam looks horrified when he realizes what Eve — played by Anna Faris — has done and notices that he is naked.

But then, the story gets turned on its head when a talking squirrel shows up and offers Eve Avocados from Mexico as a way to solve the problem.

Fast forward to New York in the 21st century, and everything is fine since the Avocados from Mexico solved the problem and freed humanity from the consequences of sin. Everyone is naked, including the Statue of Liberty.



While this might seem like just another silly Super Bowl ad, the message is sinister and blasphemous, as it makes light of sin and diminishes the importance of God and Christ.

Is the Avocados from Mexico commercial blasphemous?

First off, it minimizes the consequences of original sin, painting the fall of man and the entrance of sin into the world as just a minor inconvenience that could be solved by avocados.

But it also shows contempt for God, suggesting a supposedly better solution to the problem of sin than God’s plan, which was to send Christ into the world to die on the cross and redeem mankind.

Many Twitter users criticized the commercial.

The Bible tells us that there are consequences for such actions: “Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap” (Galatians 6:7).

This ad depicting sin as no big deal and scoffing at God and his plan for salvation shows just how arrogant and wicked our society has become.

Truth and Accuracy

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Conversation