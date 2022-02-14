Share
Did You Spot the Controversial Game-Changing Play That Has Bengals Fans Irate?

 By Jack Davis  February 14, 2022 at 7:19am
One critical missed call gave the Los Angeles Rams the break they needed to pull out a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in LA.

With 1:47 remaining in the game and the Rams down 20-16, Los Angeles was trying to reach the end zone on 3rd and goal from the 8-yard line when quarterback Matthew Stafford tried to connect with Cooper Kupp. The pass was incomplete, but a defensive holding penalty was assessed against Cincinnati.

That gave Los Angeles four more tries to score.

But what did not happen on the play would have created a very different scenario.

Multiple members of the Rams offensive line appeared to move before the snap, which should have led to a false start penalty with the play blown dead.

Had that happened, the Rams would have had to try to score from the 13-yard line with only two chances left instead of being handed the four new tries that were given from the defensive holding call — which many also thought was suspect.

That was not, of course, the end of the drama.

On the next play, Stafford found Kupp for a touchdown, but that was called back after an offensive holding penalty on the Rams and an unnecessary roughness penalty on the Bengals.

Do you think the Bengals were robbed of the victory?

A pass interference call on the next play then set up a 1-yard pass from Stafford to Kupp for what would be the winning touchdown in a 23-20 LA victory.

Although the late-game calls went the right way for the Rams, Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins got away with pulling the facemask of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey early in the third quarter as the two fought for the ball.

Higgins ended up with not only the ball but a 75-yard touchdown.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
