It’s not a question of if, but when the Democrats will come after our guns. President Joe Biden himself has vowed to enact stricter gun policies. And those who surround him support more legislation to limit Americans’ access to firearms.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas who, along with GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, led the Senate effort to question the results of the Nov. 3 election, has gone out ahead of the inevitable gun grab.

Cruz was spotted at Biden’s inauguration ceremony wearing a mask adorned with Texas’ famed “Come and Take It” logo, a phrase made famous by the Battle of Gonzales, which “marked the first military fight of the Texas Revolution in 1835,” according to the Houston Chronicle.

Sen. @TedCruz Sends Strong Message With Mask at Biden’s Inauguration 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/K3IsGitsCA — NRA (@NRA) January 20, 2021

TRENDING: 'I Will Not Be Silenced': Tara Reade Speaks Out on Biden's Inauguration

Speaking before members of the NRA in 2018, former President Donald Trump recounted the story of the Battle of Gonzales, Breitbart reported.

“In 1835, soldiers from General Santa Anna’s army marched into the little Texas town of Gonzales and ordered those Texans to surrender their small cannon that they relied on to protect their lives and protect their homes,” he said. “The Texans refused! They were not about to give up their only means of self-defense.

“In response, Santa Anna’s army returned with a large group of additional people. They had men all over the place … [but] this time, they were met by dozens of Texans … who had rushed to Gonzales to defend their rights and their freedom.

“As Santa Anna’s men watched from a distance, those brave Texans raised a flag for all to see. On the banner, they painted a cannon along with four words that echoed through the ages. It said, ‘Come and Take It.'”

Will the Biden administration try to enact strict gun control laws? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (3244 Votes) 1% (41 Votes)

One of the few memorable moments from any of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary debates occurred when then-candidate Beto O’Rourke was asked about his support for mandatory gun buybacks in September 2019. CNN reported that the former Texas congressman — reacting to a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, store the previous month — responded, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

Six months later, after O’Rourke had withdrawn from the race, Biden — fresh off his resurrection from the political graveyard — told supporters that O’Rourke will “be the one who leads” his gun control effort.

Joe Biden promises Beto O’Rourke, who pushed for gun confiscation for legal gun owners, will “be the one who leads” his gun control effort pic.twitter.com/qjgft8wFkt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 3, 2020

The Biden campaign’s position on gun control is outlined in a comprehensive section on the campaign website. It begins by telling readers, “Joe Biden knows that gun violence is a public health epidemic.”

RELATED: Democrats Are Already Ditching 'Unity' to Take Major Action Against Republican Lawmakers

Among the site’s many proposals are plans to:

“Hold gun manufacturers accountable”

“Ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines”

“Buy back the assault weapons and high-capacity magazines already in our communities”

“[E]nact universal background check legislation and close other loopholes that allow people who should be prohibited from purchasing firearms from making those purchases”

In other words, the Biden administration wants to substantially diminish our Second Amendment rights.

According to the Beaumont Enterprise, the “Come and Take It” logo has come to be known as a symbol of defiance. The outlet noted that Cruz has worn this mask at least twice.

Cruz also donned the mask on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol when he voted to object to certifying Arizona and Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes for Biden.

We can count on Cruz to be one of the people standing between America and new gun laws. Wearing that mask was a brilliant yet subtle way to send a message to Biden that Republicans are not going to let him strip away gun rights without a fight.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.