Sprawling Cattle Barn Complex Engulfed by Inferno, Nothing Expected to Be Salvageable
A massive fire broke out Saturday at a cattle auction facility in Rock Island, Illinois.
The fire broke out at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to WHBF-TV. The station reported that it is not expected that anything in the complex will be salvageable,
The report said fire crews from multiple communities were summoned to the scene.
Firefighters said several cattle were walking about the scene of the fire.
The flames used the hay at the facility to spread rapidly.
Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty said no injuries of humans were reported, according to the Quad Cities Times. There was so much smoke that the blaze appeared on weather radar.
Employee Bob Westpfahl said about 20 cattle, including one purebred angus bull, were in the barn at the time of the fire.
He said the facility is owned and used by Lathrop Livestock Transportation of Dundee, Illinois.
According to WQAD, all the cattle except for one animal were rescued.
Amanda Gray, who lives near the auction facility, said the blaze made her fear for the safety of her property.
“It was really intense, and lot of popping, and fire just grew and got larger, and got larger,” Gray said. “I was concerned about how high the flames were getting and how high it was up in the air and how dry everything was around us.”
Marty said the fire scene took up about 200 yards, according to KWQC-TV.
Although the fire has been pronounced under control, firefighters will remain at the scene to monitor burning hay.
Power to customers in the area of the fire has been cut for safety. At one time, about 1,100 customers were without power, but that number has since fallen to about 800.
