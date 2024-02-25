Sprawling Cattle Barn Complex Engulfed by Inferno, Nothing Expected to Be Salvageable

A massive fire broke out Saturday at a cattle auction facility in Rock Island, Illinois.

The fire broke out at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to WHBF-TV. The station reported that it is not expected that anything in the complex will be salvageable,

The report said fire crews from multiple communities were summoned to the scene.

Firefighters said several cattle were walking about the scene of the fire.

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous Firefighters are on the scene Battling a Massive Blaze at Cattle Barn, Spreading to Multiple Buildings 📌#RockIsland | #Illinois Currently, numerous firefighters and other emergency crews are on the scene of a massive fire located in Rock Island, Illinois.… pic.twitter.com/sTbcVQ07YF — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 25, 2024

The flames used the hay at the facility to spread rapidly.

Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty said no injuries of humans were reported, according to the Quad Cities Times. There was so much smoke that the blaze appeared on weather radar.

#BREAKING The fire is so massive in Rock Island, Illinois that the smoke is showing up on radar pic.twitter.com/7mjcMnotpx — Fast News Network (@fastnewsnet) February 25, 2024

Employee Bob Westpfahl said about 20 cattle, including one purebred angus bull, were in the barn at the time of the fire.

He said the facility is owned and used by Lathrop Livestock Transportation of Dundee, Illinois.

#BREAKING Numerous firefighters are battle a massive fire in Rock island Illinois the location is 500 block of 34th Avenue it is a livestock action barn. Hay is accelerant the fire and all the livestock were able to escape safely pic.twitter.com/H0pxOhSdZ8 — Fast News Network (@fastnewsnet) February 25, 2024



According to WQAD, all the cattle except for one animal were rescued.

Amanda Gray, who lives near the auction facility, said the blaze made her fear for the safety of her property.

“It was really intense, and lot of popping, and fire just grew and got larger, and got larger,” Gray said. “I was concerned about how high the flames were getting and how high it was up in the air and how dry everything was around us.”

Marty said the fire scene took up about 200 yards, according to KWQC-TV.

Although the fire has been pronounced under control, firefighters will remain at the scene to monitor burning hay.

Power to customers in the area of the fire has been cut for safety. At one time, about 1,100 customers were without power, but that number has since fallen to about 800.

