The Spread of Lawlessness in America: A Reflection on 9/11 and Beyond

On a beautiful, sunny September morning, my wife and I boarded a flight from New York City to Los Angeles.

The sky was clear, and everything felt peaceful as we ascended into the blue expanse above the city. Shortly after takeoff, we caught a glimpse of the iconic Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, but something was wrong — one of them was on fire.

At the time, we had no idea the tragedy that had just begun to unfold. As the plane continued its journey, our pilot received a directive to land immediately, diverting us to Detroit.

Only upon landing, as a fellow passenger turned on her cell phone, did the horrifying news spread through the cabin. Terrorists had attacked the World Trade Center, and our nation would never be the same again.

In the chaos of those first moments, our thoughts were consumed with fear and uncertainty. My wife and I were worried about the safety of our 14-year-old daughter, who attended high school just outside New York.

We couldn’t get a message to her for hours, each passing minute filled with dread. Finally, when we reached her, we were relieved — she was safe.

But thousands of others weren’t as fortunate.

Among them was the father of my daughter’s best friend, a courageous firefighter who ran into the towers to save lives. His remains were never recovered, and he now rests among the sacred ashes of that tragic day.

America Without God: The Prophetic Implications of 9/11

The attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, remain etched in the memories of all who lived through them.

Yet, in the broader scope of history, 9/11 carries even greater significance.

The event seemed to mark a profound shift that wasn’t just geopolitical but spiritual. We were a nation that had grown comfortable in its wealth and power, forgetting the source of our blessings and security — God.

In Job 12:23-25, the Bible warns: “He makes nations great, and He destroys them; He enlarges nations, and leads them away. He takes away understanding from the chiefs of the people of the earth and makes them wander in a trackless waste. They grope in the dark without light, and He makes them stagger like a drunken man.”

These verses highlight a divine truth: When a nation loses its moral compass and turns its back on God, it invites chaos, confusion, and — eventually — destruction.

On Sept. 11, 2001, this truth was driven home with a force none of us could ignore. But many don’t realize that this date has a mysterious resonance throughout American history.

In 1609, on Sept. 11, Henry Hudson sailed into what would become New York Harbor, setting the stage for the city to rise as a major global center of commerce and trade.

His journey marked the beginning of a prosperous new era for the future of America, one in which the country would eventually become an economic powerhouse on the world stage.

Jump ahead to Sept. 11, 1941, and we find another pivotal moment in American history. On that day, construction began on the Pentagon, a symbol of the United States’ growing military might.

At the same time, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered a speech that foreshadowed America’s emergence as a global superpower, driven by economic and military dominance.

The construction of the Pentagon was no coincidence, as it would later become one of the targets of the 9/11 attacks.

And then, on Sept. 11, 2001, the Twin Towers — the epitome of American financial strength — and the Pentagon were both struck, leaving a nation reeling in shock. The attacks were not just physical assaults on buildings; they were symbolic blows to America’s sense of invulnerability.

In the aftermath of that terrible day, it became clear that we had been lulled into a false sense of security, thinking that our power and prosperity would shield us from the consequences of our collective disobedience to God’s laws.

There was another eerie twist to the events of 9/11. On that very day, a replica of Henry Hudson’s ship, the Half Moon, sailed past the burning wreckage of the Twin Towers.

This detail adds a mysterious element to the day’s tragedy, almost as if history came full circle. Hudson’s journey had set in motion a series of events that would lead to America’s rise as a global power, and now, centuries later, his ship witnessed the very symbols of that power crumbling.

A Nation at a Crossroads

In the years since 9/11, the United States has experienced increasing moral and social decay. What began with a violent attack from outside our borders has since morphed into an internal erosion of our values and principles.

The spread of lawlessness in America today can be traced back to a fundamental departure from the moral foundation upon which this country was built — a foundation rooted in biblical truth.

When we look at the events of 9/11 through a prophetic lens, we see a warning that extends beyond the physical destruction of buildings. It is a reminder that nations are not invincible and that God will remove His hand of protection when they forsake Him.

The rise of lawlessness in America today, seen in everything from civil unrest to the breakdown of the family unit, is evidence of a nation adrift.

We live in a time when many leaders, like those described in Job 12:24, have lost their way, groping in the dark without light. Our culture has embraced moral relativism, casting aside the timeless truths of Scripture in favor of individual autonomy and self-interest.

But this is a dangerous path that leads not to freedom but to bondage — to confusion, division, and — ultimately — destruction.

The Hope of Restoration

Yet, amid this darkness, there is still hope — the same God who allows nations to rise and fall is also a God of mercy and restoration.

If America humbles itself, repents, and turns back to God, there is the possibility of healing and renewal. But this requires a collective turning away from lawlessness and a return to the principles of justice, righteousness, and truth.

As we reflect on the events of 9/11 and the spread of lawlessness in our country today, we are reminded that our nation’s future depends not on our military might or economic strength but on our relationship with God.

May we heed the warnings of history and scripture and seek His face once again before it is too late.

