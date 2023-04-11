Springsteen's Guitarist Deletes Vicious Tweet Cheering Extermination of GOP 'Cockroaches'

Guitarist Steven Van Zandt of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band ignited a social media firestorm with a Twitter post that appeared to welcome the deaths of Republicans.

Ironically, the 72-year-old musician made the vile remarks last week because he was angry about the shooting deaths of six people at a Tennessee Christian school last month.

As a reminder, the killer in that case was a 28-year-old woman who identified as male.

Like many harebrained liberals, Van Zandt blamed guns — and not the transgender shooter — for the massacre, bashing the National Rifle Association and GOP lawmakers who support the Second Amendment.

“Outrageous doesn’t begin to describe the actions of these Republican White Supremicist scumbag cowards and p***ies that need guns to feel like real men,” he tweeted.

“Gen Z, Gen Y, Gen X will unite and exterminate these cockroaches once and for all,” Van Zandt said.

The unhinged leftist deleted the inflammatory tweet — but not before it had been captured and shared.

WARNING: The following tweets contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

This tweet was quickly deleted but I thought I’d go ahead and share it anyway, since the internet and screenshots are forever! Please retweet so everyone can see it. 👍 pic.twitter.com/plmLj1Nr1B — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) April 10, 2023

The musician said he deleted his tweet to “avoid spending half my day deleting Foxsucking scumbag Russian bots and MAGOTT cockroaches like you! Go take away some women’s rights, keep some Black people from voting, go harass a Trans event, go shoot some kids, do what Republicans do best and get the f*** outta my feed!”

He then deleted that obscenity-laced post without explanation.

Van Zandt’s tweets spotlight the warped mindset of today’s liberals, who lament violence while inciting violence.

Springsteen’s bandmate was slammed on Twitter for his ugly, menacing posts.

“Tolerance, civility & diversity-so sweetly & wonderfully articulated by @StevieVanZandt,” former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted sarcastically. “I’m glad liberals show so much love!”

Tolerance, civility & diversity-so sweetly & wonderfully articulated by @StevieVanZandt It just warms the heart! I’m glad liberals show so much love! Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band Guitarist Steven Van Zandt Deletes Call to ‘Exterminate’ GOP ‘Cockroaches’… — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 10, 2023

Stevie Van Zandt apparently believes that GenZ’ers should exterminate all the Republicans. How will they do that… with guns?#GunControl pic.twitter.com/ImL4lbB5rJ — Lily’s Thoughts 🇺🇸 (@LilyReflections) April 11, 2023

Stevie Van Zandt, Exhibit A. It’s real. The mental Illness is deeply embedded. The people we’re up against are without soul, completely irrational, fully committed. Stand firm, block them, expose them. https://t.co/f51YtsoGCm — Josiah Marti ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@JosiahMarti76) April 11, 2023

I wonder how many of the Firemen and Police Officers that died on 9/11 were Republicans? I’ll go out on a limb and say the majority of them. Were these Brave individuals cockroaches too to Stevie Van Zandt?? — Ed Witt (@EdWitt21) April 10, 2023

As the furor over his tweets continued Tuesday, Van Zandt was questioned about the “exterminate these cockroaches” line.

“In this case the phrase was used as symbolism,” he said. “I know you pathetic MAGotts don’t have the intelligence to recognize that but that’s your problem.

“Don’t project your mindless violence fantasies on this peace loving hippie. Exterminate at the ballot box was clearly what was meant.”

In this case the phrase was used as symbolism. I know you pathetic MAGotts don’t have the intelligence to recognize that but that’s your problem. Don’t project your mindless violence fantasies on this peace loving hippie. Exterminate at the ballot box was clearly what was meant. https://t.co/sE92Ew7CuK — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) April 11, 2023

The fact remains that this kind of dangerous, partisan rhetoric sows more division in an already splintered nation and ultimately stokes more violence.

