Spurs’ Popovich Goes Off on Trump, NRA and 2nd Amendment

Head coach of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs Gregg Popovich weighed in on the national gun control debate after his team lost to the Washington Wizards Tuesday night, saying real leaders would do more to stop the violence.

“Even if they changed the age limit, it’s all a Band-Aid,” he told USA Today.

“The obvious elephant in the room is the guns, weapons of war, the magazines. The real discussion should be about the Second Amendment. Is it useful? Does it serve its purpose the way it was supposed to do in the beginning?

“That discussion should be had.”

The Spurs were visiting the Supreme Court in Washington while on their road trip and were received by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, according to USA Today.

Popovich called D.C. politicians cowards and made references to President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association.

“It’s just cowardice,” Popovich said.

“A real leader would have been in Washington D.C. this weekend, not at his penthouse at Mar-a-Lago. He would have had the decency to meet with a group, to see what’s going on, and how important it is, and how important our children should be to us.

“So for all those politicians involved, it’s just a dereliction of duty.”

“Is one life more important than some Congressman keeping his position because he’s afraid he won’t get funds from the NRA,” Popovich added.

“It’s a dereliction of duty on the part of everybody around Trump.”

Popovich continued his rant and said Trump’s actions bring out the dark side of humanity.

“We take our eye off the ball. (Trump’s) great at it.

“It brings out the dark side of human beings for his own purpose, which is himself,” Popovich said. “If it is not pointed out, if people don’t stand up and point it out and it will become commonplace.

“It’s not the world I want to live in.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

