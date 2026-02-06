Squad Member Deflects When Asked About Her $8 Million Wealth Jump Since Entering Congress

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley brushed off a question Wednesday about how her wealth jumped to as much as $8 million after initially entering Congress with a negative net worth.

Pressley entered Congress after upsetting incumbent Democrat Rep. Michael Capuano of Massachusetts in a 2018 primary election, according to Ballotpedia, and her initial financial disclosure led some to conclude her net worth was in the negatives.

Fox Business reporter Chad Pergram questioned Pressley after her financial disclosure for 2024 indicated a net worth of as much as $8 million, due to multiple rental properties in Massachusetts and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in a segment that aired on “The Bottom Line” Thursday evening.

“How did you make all this income from the rental property?” Pergram asked Pressley, who responded, “Sir, I submit my financial disclosure, just like everybody else. There’s nothing to see here. Thank you.”

“Is it appropriate for members to make so much money when they’re in office? Should there be rules there?” Pergram asked.

Pressley did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Pressley is a member of a group in the House of Representatives known as “the Squad,” which has called for “defunding” police and cancelling student loan debt.

Other prominent members of the group include Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

During the Biden administration, the Justice Department probed how Omar’s wealth jumped since she entered Congress, particularly due to income received by her husband.

Pressley’s husband, who served a prison term for drug trafficking, has reportedly raked in as much as $1,000,000 in 2024, according to the latest financial disclosure.

Pressley also raked in between $250,000 and $500,000 when she sold the Fort Lauderdale rental property in 2024.

The property was not listed in her 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019 financial disclosures, and its purchase apparently was not reported in any of those forms.

