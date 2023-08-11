A member of the progressive “Squad” had one of her recent social media posts contradicted by the statements of the Department of Justice.

On Wednesday, Rep. Cori Bush, a far-left Democrat from Missouri, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the shooting death of Michael Brown by police in the town of Ferguson, Missouri.

Brown was shot on Aug. 9, 2014, by Officer Darren Wilson, after he tried to grab the officer’s gun and then charge him. His death set off massive protests in Missouri and across the country. It was this case that made Black Lives Matter a household name in America.

In 2015, an investigation by the DOJ concluded that Wilson had reason to believe that Brown posed a threat to him, and therefore his use of force was not unreasonable or unlawful.

Rep. Bush, however, left all that out of her tweet, instead choosing to eulogize Brown, saying, “He would be alive today if the institutions of racism and white supremacy were eradicated. He should be alive today. We will never forget. We will continue to fight for justice and accountability.”

Immediately, she found herself fact-checked by the community notes on X, which cited the DOJ report proving that the shooting had nothing to do with race and everything with Brown seemingly threatening Wilson.

Today is the 9th anniversary of Mike Brown’s killing. He would be alive today if the institutions of racism and white supremacy were eradicated. He should be alive today. We will never forget. We will continue to fight for justice and accountability. pic.twitter.com/7E2svmNMOb — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 9, 2023

Many people quickly piled onto her on X, with one person saying that if you truly believe that this is what happened, “you’re clearly brainwashed, demonic, or both.”

If that’s really how you see this, then you’re clearly brainwashed, demonic, or both. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 10, 2023

Another X user was even more blunt, saying, “You know that’s a lie. The question is, why do you insist on telling it?”

You know that’s a lie. The question is, why do you insist on telling it? — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) August 10, 2023

Others took to reminding Bush that Brown was not the gentle giant that the media portrays him as, but rather a violent criminal who posed a serious risk to others.

Michael Brown was a violent individual who assaulted a police officer. His death was justified. Activists like Cori Bush who lie about the circumstances of his death created a national paranoia about policing. This led to thousands of excess deaths, mostly of young black men. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 9, 2023

That’s the thing Bush needs to be reminded of. No matter what race you are, if you rob a store, try to grab a cop’s firearm and charge him, you are liable to get shot by that cop.

It is simply common sense. There is no reason that Bush should not be aware of the facts of the case, especially since they were made public by the DOJ, and even the left-wing media admits that the original narrative was false.

It really is a shame that Democrats cannot stop lying, even when the facts of a case stare them in the face.

But given how committed they are to their narrative, it seems as if the left will continue to deny reality even though we all see it.

