'Squad' Member Tlaib Speaks at Rally Where Radical Activists Call for Destruction of Israel

Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib spoke at a fringe rally in Washington on Wednesday where she equated Jews with white supremacists and where other speakers issued calls in support of the elimination of Israel.

The event took place even as Israel was being attacked with thousands of rockets by the Gaza-based Islamic terrorist organization Hamas.

A large group at the “Free Palestine” rally outside of the U.S. State Department building issued chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” the group (still growing) chanting outside the US State Department #Palestine #Israel pic.twitter.com/7Su1Q4hSYn — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) May 11, 2021

“From the river to the sea” is a catch-all phrase used to express the desire for Palestinians to conquer the entirety of Israel’s territory, according to the American Jewish Committee.

Tlaib, a Muslim of Palestinian descent, attempted to capitalize on the mood and to ally the Black Lives Matter movement with Hamas’ brutal terror in the Middle East by conspiratorially connecting the Jewish state of Israel with white supremacy.

“What they are doing to the Palestinians is what they are doing to our black brothers and sisters here,” said Tlaib, a member of the “squad” of far-left congresswomen. “It’s all interconnected.”

“What they are doing to the Palestinians is what they are doing to our Black brothers and sisters here,” @RashidaTlaib told the crowd. “As you all are marching for freedom of Palestine, please know that you must be marching for everybody’s freedom.” “It’s all interconnected.” pic.twitter.com/nuOcTor6c1 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) May 12, 2021

That she would not only support violence against Jews but also actively seek to connect the growing anti-police insurgency in America with Islamic terrorism in the Middle East is frightening beyond belief.

Combine this with knowledge of Tlaib’s previous attempts to blame “white supremacy” for black-nationalist attacks on Jews, and it becomes clearer that the sick stunt demonstrates nothing but Tlaib’s desire to see the United States burned to nothingness.

Truly, it is difficult to say how any elected official could hope to get away with defending the actions of Hamas, which earlier this week called for Palestinians to buy knives so that they could cut the heads off of Jews.

Senior Hamas Official Fathi Hammad to Palestinians in Jerusalem: Buy 5-Shekel Knives and Cut Off the Heads of the Jews #Hamas @StateDept #terrorism #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/dTTOaOqa5H — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 10, 2021

But, alas, that Tlaib essentially endorsed terrorism should surprise no one.

Indeed, she and the so-called squad have a long history of hypocritically encouraging violence and making antisemitic remarks.

Just last month, Tlaib argued that the United States was irredeemably racist and that the nation should abolish all police, prisons and militarization because such efforts could never not be racist.

“No more policing, incarceration, and militarization,” Tlaib said. “It can’t be reformed.”

It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021

That statement was made following reports that the squad spent tens of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money on private security as liberal cities were burned by rioters.

A fellow squad member, New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also championed the antisemitic myth that Israel is illegally occupying its own land.

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks Israel, calls them the occupiers of Palestine. When pressed on what she meant she struggled to give an answer and then admitted she does not know what she is talking about. pic.twitter.com/e3Uq1eupD3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 16, 2018

Gilad Erdan, Israeli ambassador to the United States, accused Tlaib of encouraging terror against Jews in a tweet Monday.

“Maybe you don’t realize that your words encourage terror groups such as Hamas to fire rockets into civilian populations and carry out attacks against Jews,” Erdan said.

Congresswoman, instead of calling for peace and calm, your tweets are the stoking tensions. Maybe you don’t realize that your words encourage terror groups such as Hamas to fire rockets into civilian populations and carry out attacks against Jews. 4/4 — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) May 10, 2021

For many Americans, regardless of political affiliation, Tlaib’s stance no doubt seems vulgar and strange.

Indeed, how could someone who has spent the last year launching into vitriolic diatribes about the terrors of white supremacy simultaneously suggest that Jews simply shouldn’t exist?

Horrifically, the “logic” behind the thinking appears simple enough.

For Tlaib and the squad, Jews are white supremacy.

