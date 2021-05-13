Commentary
'Squad' Member Tlaib Speaks at Rally Where Radical Activists Call for Destruction of Israel

Andrew ThornebrookeMay 12, 2021 at 5:59pm
Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib spoke at a fringe rally in Washington on Wednesday where she equated Jews with white supremacists and where other speakers issued calls in support of the elimination of Israel.

The event took place even as Israel was being attacked with thousands of rockets by the Gaza-based Islamic terrorist organization Hamas.

A large group at the “Free Palestine” rally outside of the U.S. State Department building issued chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

“From the river to the sea” is a catch-all phrase used to express the desire for Palestinians to conquer the entirety of Israel’s territory, according to the American Jewish Committee.

Tlaib, a Muslim of Palestinian descent, attempted to capitalize on the mood and to ally the Black Lives Matter movement with Hamas’ brutal terror in the Middle East by conspiratorially connecting the Jewish state of Israel with white supremacy.

“What they are doing to the Palestinians is what they are doing to our black brothers and sisters here,” said Tlaib, a member of the “squad” of far-left congresswomen. “It’s all interconnected.”

That she would not only support violence against Jews but also actively seek to connect the growing anti-police insurgency in America with Islamic terrorism in the Middle East is frightening beyond belief.

Combine this with knowledge of Tlaib’s previous attempts to blame “white supremacy” for black-nationalist attacks on Jews, and it becomes clearer that the sick stunt demonstrates nothing but Tlaib’s desire to see the United States burned to nothingness.

Truly, it is difficult to say how any elected official could hope to get away with defending the actions of Hamas, which earlier this week called for Palestinians to buy knives so that they could cut the heads off of Jews.

But, alas, that Tlaib essentially endorsed terrorism should surprise no one.

Indeed, she and the so-called squad have a long history of hypocritically encouraging violence and making antisemitic remarks.

Just last month, Tlaib argued that the United States was irredeemably racist and that the nation should abolish all police, prisons and militarization because such efforts could never not be racist.

“No more policing, incarceration, and militarization,” Tlaib said. “It can’t be reformed.”

That statement was made following reports that the squad spent tens of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money on private security as liberal cities were burned by rioters.

A fellow squad member, New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also championed the antisemitic myth that Israel is illegally occupying its own land.

Gilad Erdan, Israeli ambassador to the United States, accused Tlaib of encouraging terror against Jews in a tweet Monday.

“Maybe you don’t realize that your words encourage terror groups such as Hamas to fire rockets into civilian populations and carry out attacks against Jews,” Erdan said.

For many Americans, regardless of political affiliation, Tlaib’s stance no doubt seems vulgar and strange.

Indeed, how could someone who has spent the last year launching into vitriolic diatribes about the terrors of white supremacy simultaneously suggest that Jews simply shouldn’t exist?

Horrifically, the “logic” behind the thinking appears simple enough.

For Tlaib and the squad, Jews are white supremacy.

Andrew Thornebrooke
Contributor, Commentary
Andrew Thornebrooke is a writer specializing in foreign policy and national security. He is the executive editor of The Rearguard and a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University.
Andrew Thornebrooke is an American writer working at the crossroads of communications and policy advocacy. He is an expert in intranational conflict and national security.

He is the founder of The Rearguard, a weekly column dedicated to exploring issues of culture, defense, and security within the context of a receding Western Civilization.

Andrew is a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University where his research focuses on non-state military actors, partisanship, and the philosophy of war. A McNair Scholar and public speaker, he has presented research at several institutions including Cornell, Fordham, and the CUNY Graduate Center.

His bylines appear in numerous outlets including The Free-Lance Star, Independent Journal Review, InsideSources, The Lowell Sun, and The Western Journal.
