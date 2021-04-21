Four members of “the squad” — a sextet of socialism-pushing Democrats in the House of Representatives — spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on personal security staff while publicly demonizing law enforcement and demanding police defunding.

It’s the latest example of the bottomless hypocrisy of Democrats, who insist that border walls don’t work while barricading themselves behind steel fences in the people’s Capitol.

They also champion gun confiscation from legal firearm owners and police pullbacks from your neighborhood while hiding behind taxpayer-funded, armed security guards.

In the first three months of this year, Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Cori Bush of Missouri spent almost $80,000 on personal “security services,” according to The Daily Caller.

Federal Election Commission reports for January, February and March reviewed by The Daily Caller showed that:

TRENDING: Military Junta Reportedly Seizes George Soros Foundation's Bank Accounts

Ocasio-Cortez spent more than $39,000 on security.

Omar used more than $3,000 in taxpayer funds on security.

Pressley spent over $4,000 on “Security Services.”

Bush spent over $32,000 on security.

Again: These Democrats hired armed security guards to protect themselves while demonizing all police as racists who hunt down black people for no reason and championing nationwide police defunding.

In July 2020 — when the U.S. had been roiled by two straight months of Black Lives Matter race riots, AOC slammed New York’s Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio for agreeing to slash $1 billion from the New York Police Department’s $6 billion budget.

In a statement, AOC said the budget cut did not go far enough. “Defunding police means defunding police,” she said at the time.

Does this prove members of "the squad" are hypocrites? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (61 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Similarly, in June 2020, Omar said the police department in her hometown of Minneapolis should be completely dismantled.

“You can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root,” she told CNN. “What we are saying is the current infrastructure that exists as policing in our city should not exist anymore.”

Rep. @IlhanMN on “who investigates crimes” if the police department is “dismantled”: “We have a department that’s led by a chief who’s suited for racism …. You can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root.” pic.twitter.com/OD3uZtfG8L — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 14, 2020

The other “squad” members, Pressley and Bush, have also repeatedly denounced the police and pushed to defund them all, citing the left’s favorite — and most profitable — trope, “systemic racism.”

RELATED: AG Merrick Garland Moves to Exploit Chauvin Verdict, Announces Massive Investigation by the DOJ

Defunding the police isn’t radical, it’s real. https://t.co/wUcTjxqS3w — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 28, 2021

The defund movement isn’t new. Folks are just finally listening. “We got money for wars but can’t feed the poor.” #HappyBirthdayTupac #DefundPolice #FundCommunities — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) June 16, 2020

One major thing that police budget cuts and the demonization of law enforcement have accomplished is a catastrophic spike in violent crimes across the country.

The other thing that the BLM-led “defund the police” hysteria has achieved is making its race-hustling leaders wealthy, so they can buy multiple homes in posh, largely white neighborhoods that are safe because they’re patrolled by police.

While the socialism-promoting members of “the squad” — which also counts as members Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Jamaal Bowman of New York — push a progressive agenda, the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement claims to be a “trained Marxist.”

But what that really means is that they — like other Democrats — want to use OPM (Other People’s Money) to live posh, bourgeois lifestyles while their brainwashed supporters wallow in terror at home, wearing triple-masks, as their neighborhoods devolve into crime-infested hellholes.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.