One of the most enduring hallmarks of the far left is a total and complete lack of accountability.

Whether it’s soft-on-crime policies, asking taxpayers to cover the costs of student loans, or any number of “affirmative action” policies that have since been deemed unconstitutional, the far left has made it clear: There’s always someone else to blame for your issues, so why seek out self-improvement at all?

But even given this axiom about leftists, it’s hard to reconcile with just how depraved the far left has become when it can’t even ask for a shred of accountability from terrorists.

To set the stage: On Oct. 7, Hamas militants launched a brutal and bloody invasion of southern Israel. Horrific videos swiftly emerged of the carnage, including one particularly disturbing video of Hamas militants jovially sitting on a lifeless woman, with her broken legs splayed at unnatural angles.

Shortly thereafter, Israel declared war for the first time in 50 years.

Whatever it is that you may know or not know about the complicated history and longstanding animus of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, there are three concrete facts to emerge from this that seem rather inarguable:

Hamas militants sparked this specific conflict with their barbaric invasion of Israel Israel, as a sovereign nation, is well within its rights to defend itself War is hell

Given the above, this is clearly a sensitive powder keg whose explosions could reverberate to every corner of the world.

Then why, pray tell, are various members of the progressive “squad” so insistent on poking and prodding this powder keg with such blatantly partisan rhetoric?

Do you think Hamas should shoulder some blame for the conditions afflicting Palestinians? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1380 Votes) No: 1% (11 Votes)

Here’s just a sampling of the dreck that’s emanated from that particular pocket of far leftism:

Humans can only survive without water for about 3 days. Gaza has run dry. The blockade on water, food, and electricity is an indiscriminate, collective punishment and a crime. It is cruel and unjust. To save millions of people in Gaza – nearly half children – it must end. Now. https://t.co/BLCRls2q1M — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 15, 2023

The Biden Administration is failing in its duty to protect all civilian and American lives in Gaza. Read my full statement:https://t.co/EkGdlqQ7n5 — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) October 13, 2023

The mass expulsion of over 1 million people in a day is ethnic cleansing. The UN has already said this is “impossible” and will have “devastating humanitarian consequences.” We have to stop ignoring the thousands of Palestinian lives lost and millions at stake! We must use all… https://t.co/dEwri2SOjS — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 13, 2023

Notice a common theme in the above X posts? Nowhere are any of the women calling on Hamas to do a dang thing, despite the group technically having been elected into positions of Palestinian leadership.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to X to whine about the lack of supplies available to citizens in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

This writer is not familiar with 2023 black market military ware rates, but there’s a strong chance that machine guns and rocket launchers could cover the cost of quite a bit of food and water.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib complained about the Biden administration’s general response to the carnage in the Middle East, which is something that most conservatives could normally get on board with. What hasn’t Biden mucked up at this point?

But actually reading Tlaib’s statement swiftly and surgically removes any good will Tlaib could’ve engendered with that take because her statement reeks of Hamas propaganda — it’s literal victim-shaming/blaming of Israel.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, meanwhile, took to X to lament the “mass expulsion” of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

That sounds scary and awful and all that… until you realize that there have been ample, credible reports that Hamas has ordered Palestinians to stay put. Why would they do such a thing? Most likely for human shields.

And sure, the “squad” has mostly “condemned” Hamas (Tlaib has not) but since those perfunctory statements, the leftist lawmakers have done little else but shift blame to Israel and its allies — and away from the literal instigators.

So why are these progressive “squad” members so insistent on this dishonest rhetoric?

Well, assuming they’re not all staunch proponents of World War 3, it really does just seem like a concoction of far-left antisemitism and ignorance.

And it’s high time people call them out on it.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.