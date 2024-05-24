Squatting has become a major problem across the country as lawbreakers have come to realize that, somehow, the law is often on their side, but one state is standing up and working to put an end to the infuriating practice.

Squatters have been violating the rights of property owners everywhere and some egregiously so, but the state of Georgia is moving to further criminalize the act with its Georgia Squatter Reform Act.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law on Wednesday to make it illegal to live on another person’s property without approval.

Kemp told Fox News that it has always been “outrageous” that someone could just move in and take over someone else’s property.

“This is insanity that people just think they can come in and take over somebody’s home. I mean, it’s just outrageous,” Kemp told Fox News on Friday.

Kemp is 100 percent right.

It is outrageous that in a country that is built on personal property rights as a bedrock principle, criminals can simply move in and steal people’s property, and slow-moving courts — and often liberal politicians — are helping them do it.

According to the new law, squatters will face arrest and fines based on the monthly rent they would have paid if they were living on the property legally, The National Desk reported.

Landowners also have the option to sue the squatters.

Should more states take the fight to squatters? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1293 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

“Unfortunately, bad actors have figured out ways to take advantage of this – exploit, really – the process that goes through the local government,” Kemp explained. “We’re passing legislation … to stiffen the penalties, to go after these folks, to also speed up the eviction process, but also allow the property owner to go after these squatters for damages.”

Republican State Rep. Devan Seabaugh, who introduced the legislation, celebrated the new law.

“This legislation is long overdue, and I know it is going to expedite the process for Georgia property owners having to deal with criminals squatting in their homes. If you break into someone’s home and think you are going to reside there, you are mistaken,” Rep. Seabaugh said. “There are no more free homes in Georgia.”

Kemp also took a shot at Joe Biden and the democrat Party’s soft on crime policies.

“It really points to, as we’ve seen around the country, the lawlessness that’s gone on under the Biden administration and, quite honestly, a lot of liberal cities around the country where locally appointed judiciary is not acting on these things,” the gov. said.

Some local jurisdictions in the Peach State are moving quickly to implement the new law.

The Atlanta suburb of South Fulton has already set up a task force to begin going after squatters, WSB-TV reported.

You can watch the network’s coverage on the issue below:







According to the network, body camera footage from a May 4 bust of squatters in South Fulton, Georgia, revealed that squatters literally ran out the back door when police came knocking with these new powers.

“We’re basically putting these squatters on notice. The law changed,” South Fulton Lt. Jubal Rogers said.

Rogers told WSB that that the new law is helping them act much faster in squatter cases, saying, “Absolutely. I think with the current law that is now in effect, we will be able to react more proactively.”

Under the new law, suspected squatters will be issued a criminal citation on the spot and will then have three days to present a proper lease. But if the lease is fraudulent the case is immediately elevated from a misdemeanor to a felony.

The new law also states that in addition to a property owner, others are also allowed to report possible squatters, including neighbors and HOAs.

Georgia is not the only state moving to put an end to this outrageous illegality. Florida also moved to address the problem with a bill that allows law enforcement to immediately remove squatters without waiting weeks for a court to address the incident.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.