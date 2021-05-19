Combined Shape
News
News

St. Louis Attorney Who Famously Brandished Gun While Defending Home from BLM Announces Run for Office

Dillon BurroughsMay 19, 2021 at 6:52am
Combined Shape

Mike McCloskey, the St. Louis lawyer known for brandishing a firearm to defend his home from Black Lives Matter demonstrators, announced Tuesday night that he is running for the U.S. Senate in Missouri.

The new Republican candidate made the announcement on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program.

“I’ve always been a Republican, but I’ve never been a politician,” McCloskey told Carlson.

“But, you know, God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob, and it really did wake me up,” he said.

McCloskey also said he was inspired to run for the Senate as he rallied for former President Donald Trump during the 2020 campaign.

Trending:
Whitmer's Explanation for Florida Trip Completely Falls Apart

“All we hear is talk, and nothing ever changes,” he said.

“You have to send people to D.C. who are willing to tell the truth and fight for our values,” McCloskey said.

He also posted about his Senate campaign on Twitter.

“An angry mob marched to destroy my home and kill my family, I took a stand to defend them,” McCloskey said. “I am a proven fighter against the mob.

“When the mob comes to destroy our home, our state, our nation — I’ll defend it. I will NEVER BACK DOWN.”

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, became widely known in 2020 after a video of them waving guns at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside their St. Louis home went viral. The couple was charged with unlawful use of a weapon in the June 28 incident.

“What you are witnessing here is just an opportunity for the government, the leftist, democrat government of the City of St. Louis to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our Second Amendment rights,” McCloskey said in response.

Related:
'Slanted and Unbalanced': Republican Leadership Blasts Jan. 6 Commission Bill

“They broke down our gate, they trespassed on our property. Not a single one of those people are now charged with anything,” he said.

“We’re charged with felonies that could cost us four years of our lives and our law license,” McCloskey noted.

The couple later spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention with support from Trump, according to The Hill.

Would you vote for McCloskey?

McCloskey joins a growing Missouri GOP primary list. Other contenders include state Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens, the former governor who left office in 2018 over allegations of campaign finance violations and sexual misconduct that were later dropped, according to NBC News.

Former Missouri legislator Scott Sifton and entrepreneur Spencer Toder are among those running in the Democratic primary, according to KTVI-TV.

Current Republican Sen. Roy Blunt announced in March he will not seek another term next year. The announcement has led to strong early competition for his seat in 2022.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Combined Shape
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Israeli Officials Reportedly Angered by Pressure from Biden: 'Would Israel Dare to Weigh in on the George Floyd Killing?'
Trump Issues Blistering Response to NY AG's Criminal Investigation Announcement: 'Something That Happens in Failed Third World Countries'
Governor Signs Bipartisan Heartbeat Bill Into Law to Save Lives 'From the Ravages of Abortion'
Prominent Music Star Comes Out as 'Non-Binary' and Demands People Use Different Pronouns
St. Louis Attorney Who Famously Brandished Gun While Defending Home from BLM Announces Run for Office
See more...

Conversation