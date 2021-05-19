Mike McCloskey, the St. Louis lawyer known for brandishing a firearm to defend his home from Black Lives Matter demonstrators, announced Tuesday night that he is running for the U.S. Senate in Missouri.

The new Republican candidate made the announcement on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program.

“I’ve always been a Republican, but I’ve never been a politician,” McCloskey told Carlson.

“But, you know, God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob, and it really did wake me up,” he said.

McCloskey also said he was inspired to run for the Senate as he rallied for former President Donald Trump during the 2020 campaign.

“All we hear is talk, and nothing ever changes,” he said.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“You have to send people to D.C. who are willing to tell the truth and fight for our values,” McCloskey said.

He also posted about his Senate campaign on Twitter.

“An angry mob marched to destroy my home and kill my family, I took a stand to defend them,” McCloskey said. “I am a proven fighter against the mob.

“When the mob comes to destroy our home, our state, our nation — I’ll defend it. I will NEVER BACK DOWN.”

An angry mob marched to destroy my home and kill my family, I took a stand to defend them. I am a proven fighter against the mob When the mob comes to destroy our home, our state, our nation— I’ll defend it I will NEVER BACK DOWN Help me FIGHT BACK ➡️ https://t.co/8N8o1yxN6C pic.twitter.com/jR8ieWdkCc — Mark McCloskey (@Mark__McCloskey) May 19, 2021

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, became widely known in 2020 after a video of them waving guns at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside their St. Louis home went viral. The couple was charged with unlawful use of a weapon in the June 28 incident.

“What you are witnessing here is just an opportunity for the government, the leftist, democrat government of the City of St. Louis to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our Second Amendment rights,” McCloskey said in response.

“They broke down our gate, they trespassed on our property. Not a single one of those people are now charged with anything,” he said.

“We’re charged with felonies that could cost us four years of our lives and our law license,” McCloskey noted.

The couple later spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention with support from Trump, according to The Hill.

Would you vote for McCloskey? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 100% (22 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

McCloskey joins a growing Missouri GOP primary list. Other contenders include state Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens, the former governor who left office in 2018 over allegations of campaign finance violations and sexual misconduct that were later dropped, according to NBC News.

Former Missouri legislator Scott Sifton and entrepreneur Spencer Toder are among those running in the Democratic primary, according to KTVI-TV.

Current Republican Sen. Roy Blunt announced in March he will not seek another term next year. The announcement has led to strong early competition for his seat in 2022.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.