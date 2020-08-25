St. Louis Gun Couple Warns What Happened to Them Coming Soon to Americans Everywhere

The St. Louis couple who held off a mob of Black Lives Matter protesters by brandishing their legally owned firearms warned Americans during Night One of the Republican National Convention that families “will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America.”

Mark and Patricia McCloskey became controversial figures in June after video footage showed them holding their weapons as a crowd of protesters that was headed toward the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson ended up in front of the couple’s house.

The McCloskeys later had their home searched by police, at which point the AR-15 that Mark McCloskey was seen holding in the video was confiscated.

Patricia McCloskey’s pistol was eventually turned over to police as well.

The husband and wife have each been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner’s office.

TRENDING: Football Legend Herschel Walker Reveals What He's Noticed When Trump Meets Blue-Collar Workers

In a video that aired Monday during the Republican National Convention, the McCloskeys said Democrats care about protecting criminals from law-abiding citizens, not the other way around.

“What you saw happen to us could just as easily happen to any of you who are watching from quiet neighborhoods around our country,” Patricia McCloskey said.

“Whether it’s the defunding of police, ending cash bail so criminals can be released back out on the streets the same day to riot again, or encouraging anarchy and chaos in our streets, it seems as if the Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens,” her husband added.

“Not a single person in the out-of-control mob you saw at our house was charged with a crime. But you know who was? We were.”

Do you think the McCloskeys were the target of a witch hunt perpetrated by liberals? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1972 Votes) 1% (22 Votes)

If Democrats’ policy goals come to fruition, then expect trouble ahead, according to the couple.

“They’re not satisfied with spreading the chaos and violence into our communities. They want to abolish the suburbs altogether by ending single-family home zoning,” Patricia McCloskey said.

“This forced rezoning would bring crime, lawlessness and low-quality apartments into now-thriving suburban neighborhoods. President Trump smartly ended this government overreach, but Joe Biden wants to bring it back.

“These are the policies that are coming to a neighborhood near you,” she added.

“So make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America.”

RELATED: Survivor of Communism Fights Back Tears at RNC, Issues Stark Warning to Americans Flirting with Leftism

The McCloskeys’ case took a bizarre twist last month as a report claimed that a prosecutor tampered with Patricia McCloskey’s gun so that it would work.

The pistol was actually inoperable when she pointed it at protesters, the couple has argued.

But according to KSDK-TV, which cited a crime lab document, a member of Gardner’s staff ordered it to be stripped down.

The gun was then reassembled by crime lab workers so it would work, the document said.

Under Missouri law, in order for a person to face a charge of felony unlawful use of a weapon, the gun would need to be readily operable.

“It’s disheartening to learn that a law enforcement agency altered evidence in order to prosecute an innocent member of the community,” an attorney for the couple told KSDK.

Meanwhile, GOP Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he will strongly consider a pardon if the couple is convicted.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.