Stabbed, Shot, Sued: New York Cops Explain Why No One Wants to Work for the NYPD

The police in our country have been through a difficult few years.

The police in our major cities have had the most difficult time, and, perhaps more than any other force in the nation, New York’s Finest have been severely affected.

New York City has witnessed elevated crime since the COVID-era lockdown and Black Lives Matter movement tightened its grip on our nation during the summer of “mostly peaceful protests.”

In the past few weeks alone, there have been incidents of New Yorkers being lit on fire in subway cars and randomly pushed onto the tracks, while the Soros-funded prosecutors make a spectacle of handcuffing the few citizens still brave enough to defend their neighbors.

No one would be shocked to learn that a dwindling number of aspiring cops want to wade into that mess and vainly try to restore order.

There are now only 8,000 prospective New York City Police Department officers, which is less than half of the 18,000 prospective officers who wanted to join in 2017, according to a recent report from the New York Post based on data from the Police Benevolent Association.

When the outlet asked current NYPD officers about that trend, they revealed the hardships of serving in the city that never sleeps.

“The biggest problem is that cops are telling their friends and family not to bother with this job, even as a stepping stone, because it’s not worth it,” a longtime Brooklyn officer said.

“You’ll be worked to the bone, attacked by perps and politicians, and hammered with nonsense complaints and ticky-tack discipline,” the officer added.

Another officer said his son intends to join another police department in New York, willfully taking a much lower starting salary rather than suffering through work in the NYPD.

“You’re not forced to work every New Year’s Eve and Fourth of July,” the father said. “You don’t have to worry about getting stabbed, shot, and then sued all the time.”

One recently retired officer advised young people to avoid joining the NYPD.

“I tell them if you can find another agency that’s willing to take you, I would go,” he remarked. “I would run for the hills if you can.”

These accounts should cause the blood of every American to boil.

There are thousands of police officers in this country who desire to serve their neighbors by upholding the law. Many of them, as with our military, have long and proud family traditions to that end.

But the advent of the Black Lives Matter movement and other cultural Marxist forces in our country have successfully pressured our leaders, our institutions, and even entire populations in some of our cities to indiscriminately turn their backs on law enforcement as a whole.

These realities only erode social capital and breed further chaos, and sorrowfully, the police are once more the ones who bear the brunt of the burden.

