Stacey Abrams Camp Blames GOP After Pic of Failed Candidate Smiling Around Kids Forced to Wear Masks Goes Viral

 By Jack Davis  February 7, 2022 at 6:34am
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams’ campaign claims that there was a dastardly political plot at work in the torrent of social media criticism that greeted a picture she promoted on Twitter that showed her sitting maskless among a crowd of children with their faces covered by masks.

As reported by Fox News, the picture in question came from a visit by Abrams, who is seeking to become governor of Georgia, to a school near Atlanta last week to mark the start of Black History Month.

Glennwood Elementary School Principal Holly Brookins, posted pictures of the visit on Twitter.

Three images showed Abrams, including one with a huge grin that was very visible because, unlike the children behind her, Abrams was not wearing a mask.

By not wearing a mask, Abrams appeared to be in violation of an ordinance from the Decatur City Commission.

Abrams initially retweeted the image, but then did a fast delete when the picture drew an outpouring of condemnation, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

A statement followed from the Abrams campaign claiming that everyone criticizing Abrams should be ashamed of themselves.

“Our opponents took a brief break from licking Trump’s boots this weekend to issue baseless attacks, and it’s more of their typical dishonest, wannabe tough guy fodder to distract from their failures,” Laura Groh-Wargo, who is managing Ambrams’s campaign, wrote in a Twitter post.

“It is shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia children as the impetus for a false political attack, and it is pitiful and predictable that our opponents continue to look for opportunities to distract from their failed records when it comes to protecting public health during the pandemic,” the statement said before throwing mud at Abrams’s rivals.

Abrams lost to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in a bitterly fought 2018 election.

Kemp did not miss the chance to offer a comment, publishing a Twitter post stating, “Stacey Abrams wants state government mask mandates for Georgians and their children. But it looks like they wouldn’t apply when she’s attending a photo op.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
