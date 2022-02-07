Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams’ campaign claims that there was a dastardly political plot at work in the torrent of social media criticism that greeted a picture she promoted on Twitter that showed her sitting maskless among a crowd of children with their faces covered by masks.

As reported by Fox News, the picture in question came from a visit by Abrams, who is seeking to become governor of Georgia, to a school near Atlanta last week to mark the start of Black History Month.

Glennwood Elementary School Principal Holly Brookins, posted pictures of the visit on Twitter.

Three images showed Abrams, including one with a huge grin that was very visible because, unlike the children behind her, Abrams was not wearing a mask.

By not wearing a mask, Abrams appeared to be in violation of an ordinance from the Decatur City Commission.

Abrams initially retweeted the image, but then did a fast delete when the picture drew an outpouring of condemnation, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

The Democrat party is anti-children/anti-parents and it is becoming more clear every single day. https://t.co/n7VwHdTXZz — Liesl Hickey (@lieslhickey) February 6, 2022

Have a feeling this photo—which Abrams promoted on her own account—of her appearing maskless surrounded by kids in masks is gonna be in a lot of ads this fall. pic.twitter.com/gYtDOMGTeK — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) February 6, 2022

In so many ways, this picture embodies the elitism, arrogance, cruelty, science denial, and glib authoritarianism of Joe Biden’s Democrat Party. https://t.co/hUkLNBKa1I — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 6, 2022

Meanwhile: since @staceyabrams is a very sophisticated and important liberal, I’m sure there’s something in The Science™ that justifies her being maskless indoors, surrounded by young kids forced to wear masks all day. Maybe she’s holding her breath?https://t.co/noF3AuANq0 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 6, 2022

The number of left wing politicians who post photos posing without masks while all the kids around them are wearing masks is stunning. Here is Stacey Abrams doing it. This is child abuse. pic.twitter.com/actF0YFGrz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 6, 2022

A statement followed from the Abrams campaign claiming that everyone criticizing Abrams should be ashamed of themselves.

“Our opponents took a brief break from licking Trump’s boots this weekend to issue baseless attacks, and it’s more of their typical dishonest, wannabe tough guy fodder to distract from their failures,” Laura Groh-Wargo, who is managing Ambrams’s campaign, wrote in a Twitter post.

“It is shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia children as the impetus for a false political attack, and it is pitiful and predictable that our opponents continue to look for opportunities to distract from their failed records when it comes to protecting public health during the pandemic,” the statement said before throwing mud at Abrams’s rivals.

Our opponents took a brief break from licking Trump’s boots this weekend to issue baseless attacks, and it’s more of their typical dishonest, wannabe tough guy fodder to distract from their failures. See the @staceyabrams campaign response here 👇 pic.twitter.com/zOoTvkKKQg — Lauren Groh-Wargo (@gwlauren) February 6, 2022

Abrams lost to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in a bitterly fought 2018 election.

Kemp did not miss the chance to offer a comment, publishing a Twitter post stating, “Stacey Abrams wants state government mask mandates for Georgians and their children. But it looks like they wouldn’t apply when she’s attending a photo op.”

