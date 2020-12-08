Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Stacey Abrams, Despite Holding No Elected Office, Makes It Onto List of World's 100 Most Powerful Women

×
By Cameron Arcand
Published December 8, 2020 at 4:32pm
P Share Print

Former Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams was named number 100 on Forbes list of “The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” for 2020.

Although Abrams does not hold any public office, she was placed on the list for leading Fair Fight Action, which registered 800,000 voters in Georgia and raised $34 million in the last month of the 2020 general election, Forbes wrote in justification of the selection.

Despite ongoing legal battles from President Donald Trump’s team, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp reaffirmed the results for Biden Monday by just over 11,000 votes.

TRENDING: Biden Chooses Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for Key Position

Critics of the selection of Abrams are wondering why someone who currently is not holding public office and is not a significant influence in the business or entertainment industry is being honored.

But in addition to asking why she is on the list, people should also ask why there are no notable conservative political figures on it.

Should Stacey Abrams be on the list?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern all earned top spots, along with other progressive world leaders.

The unfortunate bigger picture is that this list is another example of how popular culture pushes conservative women to the side, despite their increasing public presence.

Where was the mention of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is the first mother with school-aged children to serve on the highest court in the land?

What about former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley or Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, who both helped Republican women more than double their numbers in the 117th Congress?

RELATED: Biden Pick for Defense Secretary Will Hit Major Roadblock Thanks to 3 Dem Senators

The elephant in the room is that there is a narrative that only progressives are capable of breaking the glass ceiling, and that is simply not true.

Forbes should strive for increased ideological diversity in their selections for those under their “Politics and Policy” category in future years.

As news anchor Dana Perino said just last week, “As a conservative woman, you know you’re not going to get the glowing profile so you just get your s— done.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







'It's Tight': Democrats Will Hold Slimmest Party Majority in a Century
Report: Socialists Had an Alarming Success Rate in the 2020 Election
This Anti-AOC Seeks To End 'Socialist Agenda' in the United States
Stacey Abrams, Despite Holding No Elected Office, Makes It Onto List of World's 100 Most Powerful Women
GOP Congressman Introduces 'You Must Be Alive To Vote Act'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×