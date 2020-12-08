Former Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams was named number 100 on Forbes list of “The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” for 2020.

Although Abrams does not hold any public office, she was placed on the list for leading Fair Fight Action, which registered 800,000 voters in Georgia and raised $34 million in the last month of the 2020 general election, Forbes wrote in justification of the selection.

Georgia, thank you. Together, we have changed the course of our state for the better. But our work is not done. Join me in supporting @ReverendWarnock and @ossoff so we can keep up the fight and win the U.S. Senate➡️https://t.co/JTyH1UVEtd #LetsGetItDoneAgain #gapol pic.twitter.com/qH5ZfmsgI7 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 7, 2020

Despite ongoing legal battles from President Donald Trump’s team, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp reaffirmed the results for Biden Monday by just over 11,000 votes.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pushed back on President Trump’s attacks against him after a report detailed a new attempt by Trump to interfere with the state’s election results https://t.co/M8CFI1NsT9 — POLITICO (@politico) December 5, 2020

Critics of the selection of Abrams are wondering why someone who currently is not holding public office and is not a significant influence in the business or entertainment industry is being honored.

But in addition to asking why she is on the list, people should also ask why there are no notable conservative political figures on it.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern all earned top spots, along with other progressive world leaders.

The unfortunate bigger picture is that this list is another example of how popular culture pushes conservative women to the side, despite their increasing public presence.

Where was the mention of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is the first mother with school-aged children to serve on the highest court in the land?

What about former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley or Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, who both helped Republican women more than double their numbers in the 117th Congress?

Conservative women shouldn’t have to apologize for or hide their beliefs. These GOP women clearly got the message. They won because of their conservative message, not in spite of it. We look forward to cheering on these champions in Washington!#ConservativeGOPSquadGoesToDC — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 14, 2020

The elephant in the room is that there is a narrative that only progressives are capable of breaking the glass ceiling, and that is simply not true.

Forbes should strive for increased ideological diversity in their selections for those under their “Politics and Policy” category in future years.

.@DanaPerino: “As a conservative woman, you know you’re not going to get the glowing profile so you just get your s— done.” pic.twitter.com/rZEGBewLKv — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 30, 2020

As news anchor Dana Perino said just last week, “As a conservative woman, you know you’re not going to get the glowing profile so you just get your s— done.”

