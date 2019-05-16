Stacey Abrams Changes Tune on Running for Vice President in 2020

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams revealed on Thursday that she is open to the idea of running to be the vice president for the 2020 Democratic nominee, despite proclaiming weeks earlier that she doesn’t “run for second place.”

“After the determination is made about who the Democratic nominee is, if I am not that person for one reason or the other, I am open to the conversation [of running for vice president],” Abrams said during an appearance on “MSNBC Live.”

Stacey Abrams on her potential as a vice presidential candidate: “After the determination is made about who the Democratic nominee is, if I am not that person for one reason or the other, I am open to the conversation.” pic.twitter.com/EhsVyNoVzh — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 16, 2019

Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke suggested while campaigning in New Hampshire on Saturday that he might choose Abrams to run with him as his vice presidential candidate.

However, O’Rourke is not the first 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful who has suggested Abrams as a possible running mate — top advisers to Joe Biden’s campaign reportedly discussed adding Abrams to the top of the ticket in March in an attempt to show Americans that the former vice president “isn’t just another old white guy.”

Abrams quickly rebuffed the idea of sharing the top of the ticket with Biden.

“You don’t run for second place,” she said.

On Thursday, Abrams did say that she has not had discussions with any of the Democratic candidates currently in the race about joining their ticket as the vice presidential candidate.

Despite several candidates publicly floating Stacey Abrams as a potential running mate, Abrams tells @HallieJackson that no current candidate has reached out to her about joining his or her ticket. — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 16, 2019

After her unsuccessful run for governor in 2018, Abrams has openly mulled a second run for the position when Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s term expires in 2022.

However, she is also considering launching her own bid for the presidency in 2020.

Abrams is well known for her consistent accusations of widespread voter suppression during the 2018 election cycle, which she further claims is racially motivated.

Following Abrams’s loss, she appeared regularly on cable news shows and at private events repeating those assertions.

There has been no evidence to corroborate Abrams’ claims.

