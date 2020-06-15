Nearly two years after losing the Georgia gubernatorial election but still declaring that she won anyway, Democrat Stacey Abrams hopes to become Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

Appearing on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” last week, Abrams enthusiastically proclaimed that “if called, I will answer” before announcing that she hadn’t heard from the Biden campaign team.

“I have said many times that if called, I will answer, but I have not received any calls,” she told Colbert.

Abrams has spent months begging the Democratic nominee to choose her for the number two slot on the ticket. The fact that she has not been called by the Biden team makes it more likely that her dream of becoming the vice presidential nominee in 2020 will not come true.

For some of the other VP contenders, the vetting process has already begun. During the debate season, Biden committed to selecting a female running mate. Unsurprisingly, all of the candidates on his shortlist are female.

According to NBC News, Florida Rep. Val Demings has “formally begun interviewing with the Biden campaign for the vice presidential nomination.”

Meanwhile, CBS News reported last month that Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar “has been asked by Joe Biden to undergo a formal vetting to be considered as his vice presidential running mate.”

During an appearance on NBC’s “Today Show” last month, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer acknowledged that she had an “opening conversation” with Biden’s team about joining the ticket.

Keep in mind that the reports about all of this vetting taking place came out at the end of last month. The fact that Abrams still has not received any calls weeks after these other contenders have should concern her.

There might be a reason that Abrams has not heard from Team Biden. Typically, a vice-presidential candidate has some experience in elected office at the statewide or federal level. Contrary to what “Governor” Abrams may claim, she does not have any of this experience.

Nevertheless, the establishment media have demonstrated vociferous enthusiasm about the prospect of an Abrams vice presidency. Just last month, The Washington Post produced a profile on Abrams, comparing her to a “supermodel.”

As if The Post did not make its admiration for Abrams clear enough, one of the photos accompanying the profile featured the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate in a silhouette-like pose designed to make her look like a superhero.

At this point, it looks like Abrams’ public auditioning to become Biden’s running mate and the glowing media coverage she has received have not been enough to secure her a spot on the ticket.

Abrams and all of Biden’s other potential vice presidential picks will find out their fates soon enough. An announcement will probably come in the weeks preceding the Democratic National Convention, currently scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, during the week of Aug. 17.

If Abrams does manage to make it onto the ticket, perhaps she will declare herself the vice president regardless of whether the Democratic ticket wins or loses. After all, refusing to acknowledge defeat in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election elevated Abrams to national stardom.

While Abrams may or may not have a place on the Biden presidential ticket, she will always have a place in the hearts of adoring media figures.

