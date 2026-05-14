Stacey Abrams Subpoenaed: 'No One Is Above the Law'

Stacey Abrams will be grilled on Friday about her role with a Georgia voter advocacy group that has been slapped for breaking the state’s campaign rules.

As noted by CBS News, the Georgia State Ethics Commission has already ruled that the New Georgia Project, an Abrams pet project, and its New Georgia Project Action Fund broke Georgia campaign laws in 2018. The group paid a $300,000 fine to resolve 16 violations.

On Monday, the Georgia Senate Special Committee on Investigations issued subpoenas to Abrams, as well as project leaders Lauren Groh-Wargo and Nsé Ufot, as the committee tries to get to the bottom of how money moved around during the 2018 election cycle when Abrams ran for governor and lost, according to a legislative news release.

The committee wants to interview the trio as it investigates “the extent of coordination, decision-making, financial activity and knowledge surrounding the unlawful political activity identified by state investigators,” CBS News reported.

Georgia Republican Lt. Governor Burt Jones said the panel must ensure that even powerful political organizations play by the rules.

“No one is above the law in Georgia,” Jones said.

“When organizations secretly spend millions to influence elections while evading disclosure requirements, it undermines confidence in our democratic process. The Senate will continue pursuing the truth and ensuring accountability, regardless of political party or influence,” he said.

Republican State Sen. Greg Dolezal, vice chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Investigations, said his panel “has a responsibility to follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Stacey Abrams’ political machine got hit with a record ethics fine. Today, subpoenas were issued demanding testimony under oath at the Georgia Capitol to get the full truth.https://t.co/7hFecMdZYC — Senator Greg Dolezal (@DolezalForGA) May 12, 2026

“Georgia law requires transparency and accountability in our elections. The people of Georgia deserve to know who was involved, what decisions were made and how millions of dollars flowed through organizations that admitted to violating our campaign finance laws,” he said.

Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert, chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Investigations, said Georgia residents must have confidence that the campaign finance system is not broken.

“The integrity of our political process depends on the faithful enforcement of the law,” he said.

“The Ethics Commission uncovered what it described as one of the most significant campaign finance violations in state history. Our committee intends to determine who was responsible and whether additional reforms or enforcement mechanisms are necessary to protect the public trust and prevent this from ever happening again.”

The New Georgia Project dissolved last year amid a federal investigation, as noted by U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith in a news release.

“The entire world watched Stacey Abrams turn her twice-failed gubernatorial campaign into a grift to enrich herself in the name of Democrat ‘Get Out the Vote’ and ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ efforts,” he said.

“The New Georgia Project’s decision to dissolve further confirms the Ways and Means Committee and Georgia State Ethics Commission’s findings that the organization broke the law when it failed to disclose more than $7 million in illegal contributions and expenditures designed to prop up Abrams’s failed 2018 campaign,” he continued.

“This decision also raises further questions about whether Abrams or other organizations she is linked to have engaged in illegal activity. The Department of Justice should take a close look at every Abrams linked non-profit, especially given recent discoveries that Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency awarded $2 billion to a group with ties to Abrams.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.