Stadium Employee Viciously Beat by Teen During Rap Concert - Suspect Released to His Parent

A horrific recent incident in Kansas City, Missouri, has only crystallized those allegations.

According to local Fox outlet WDAF-TV, an elderly T-Mobile Arena employee was viciously assaulted by a minor — and it was all captured on video.

On Sunday night, rapper NBA YoungBoy (for clarity, “NBA” here stands for “Never Broke Again,” the rapper’s label, not an association with the National Basketball Association) held a concert at T-Mobile Arena.

The arena, which held about 13,000 raucous fans, went from a rap concert to a battle royale, with one particularly grim viral video capturing the harrowing moment in question:

WARNING: The following video contains images of violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

New: Viral Video Shows Teen Assaulting T-Mobile Center Employee at NBA YoungBoy Concert On Sunday, a 15-year-old attendee at NBA YoungBoy’s concert in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center pushed and punched a guest services employee, also assaulting a security guard during ejection.… pic.twitter.com/8Lf3cp1OlH — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@The_Facts_Dude) September 23, 2025

The now-viral video shows a young black teenager pushing down and violently pummeling an elderly T-Mobile Arena worker in the face.

The reason for this violent outburst is unclear, though social media speculation suggests that this may have been as benign as a matter of somebody sitting in the wrong seat.

According to KCTV, there were actually two victims of this violence. Both victims were taken to a hospital, according to local police.

The elderly T-Mobile Arena employee suffered “serious” but non-life threatening injuries.

“We are aware of an incident at last night’s NBA YoungBoy concert in which multiple T-Mobile Center team members were assaulted by a fan,” Shani Ross, vice president of sales and marketing for the T-Mobile Center, told KCTV. “The incident was captured on video and has been provided to local law enforcement.

“Our immediate concern is the well-being of our staff who sustained serious injuries. After receiving prompt attention from on-site First Aid personnel, they were later treated at a local hospital.”

She continued: “The safety of our employees and guests remains our top priority. Safety protocols are reviewed for every event, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement regarding this matter.

“This isolated incident does not reflect our venue, our city, or the thousands of guests of all ages who enjoyed the show without incident. Violence of any kind is unacceptable at T-Mobile Center, and we remain committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

Officer Alayna Gonzalez of the Kansas City Police Department told WDAF that the assault suspect was a teenager under 16 years old. Additionally, Gonzalez confirmed that the teen was initially detained, before being let go to a parent.

This is an ongoing investigation and it is unclear if the suspected teenager is facing charges.

