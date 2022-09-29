A new book is promising insider accounts from Meghan Markle’s brief time as an active, working member of the British royal family, and they won’t be flattering.

Veteran reporter Valentine Low’s “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown” is slated for release Oct. 6. Its author, the U.K. Times’ royal correspondent, has extensive experience covering the royal family.

“Courtiers” paints a picture of the Duchess of Sussex being a narcissistic and abusive royal.

The book outlines an instance in which the American-born royal abused an aide in a verbal outburst that drove the aide to tears, according to Sky News.

Prince William sought out the abused aide, consoling her after the incident, according to the book.

Aides working under Markle are described as “broken” and “terrified” in the book, according to Sky News.

Lady Colin Campbell, who has written biographies of numerous royal women, including Meghan, is pointing to the book’s claims as vindication for William.

“Good for Prince William, because my understanding is he has been the one who was backing up the disadvantaged, bullied staff from the word go,” Campbell said Monday in an interview with GB News.







Aides who experienced working under Meghan even took to calling themselves the “Sussex Survivors Club,” in a nod to the difficulties of working with the former actress.

The book reportedly outlines an instance in which Meghan expressed her belief that she deserved to be paid for fulfilling her royal duties, in spite of the extensive allowances she was given as a working royal.

“Once a grift … Once hustler, always a hustler,” Campbell said, at about the 6:15 mark of the video above. “And she didn’t understand that she had been paid.”

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as active royals in 2020 amid acrimony with the other members of the royal family. They remain royals, although they don’t actively use the title of “royal highness,” according to Reuters.

They’ve since pursued a career reinvention as full-time American residents.

Harry and Meghan reportedly remain distant from other royals and King Charles III, Harry’s father and Britain’s new monarch.

Some reports even suggest Harry is barely on speaking terms with his brother William, the new heir to the throne.

Harry was reportedly snubbed in several instances during memorial proceedings for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The decorated British Army veteran was initially barred from wearing a military dress uniform during memorials for the queen, and the Sussexes were “uninvited” from a diplomatic reception reserved for active, working royals.

The couple has also been demoted on the royal family’s official website.

