A Democratic Congressman's staffer sneered at those mourning Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.
Staffer for Democratic Congressman Claims Charlie Kirk 'Incited' His Own Death

 By Michael Schwarz  September 12, 2025 at 12:51pm
Reprehensible leftist responses to conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s assassination on Wednesday fall under two basic headings.

The first group includes the demon-possessed souls who openly celebrated the murder. One cannot even fathom it as one types the words, but it happened.

The second group — more subtle, yet equally demonic — includes Heather Harvey, a staffer for Democratic Rep. Andre Carson of Indiana.

In a post on the social media platform Instagram, Harvey shared a comment from another user that read as follows: “Charlie Kirk isn’t a martyr. He’s a casualty of the violence he incited,” according to Breitbart.

According to Deputy Political Editor Bradley Jaye, who wrote the story for Breitbart, she did not stop there.

In fact, as Jaye explained on the social media platform X, Harvey added epithets of her own. Then, she exhibited typical leftist cowardice by deleting her account.

“UPDATE The @RepAndreCarson staffer, after making additional posts seemingly justifying @charliekirk11’s murder because he was a ‘white supremacist’ and ‘N-zi,’ appears to have deleted her account after @BreitbartNews published our story,” Jaye wrote Friday morning.

Harvey, of course, might or might not have felt glee at the news of Kirk’s assassination. In her post, she justified the murder but stopped short of unambiguously celebrating it like other leftist ghouls.

Will Harvey be fired?

In some respects, however, she did something far worse.

Harvey shared a comment that characterized Kirk as having “incited” the violence that took his life.

From a statement of that kind, one can derive only two possible conclusions. Either Harvey never heard anything Kirk said, or she heard him and nonetheless chose to invert the truth.

By any objective measure, Kirk did the opposite of inciting violence. He went to campuses and invited debate.

In fact, he went further. He embraced those who disagreed with him and handed them a microphone.

Kirk’s idea of debate involved not structured moderation, but open conversation. He chose to sit with college students, not on some elevated stage behind a podium, but among them. That showed that he regarded them as equals.

Harvey, therefore, told the opposite of the truth, which conservatives must never cease proclaiming.

In short, Kirk now ranks as the greatest martyr in the cause of free speech that the world has ever known.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
