Staffer Departures Now Hitting Jill Biden as Top Aide Steps Down from Position: Report

A top aide to first lady Jill Biden is leaving, according to a new report.

Rory Brosius, who has been running the Joining Forces project, announced her departure in a message to the military community, according to NBC. Sheila Casey, the wife of former Army Chief of Staff Gen. George Casey, will take over when Brosius leaves later this month,

“As a young military spouse walking into the East Wing to intern for Joining Forces in August of 2012 to joining the Biden-Harris Administration on day one to stand up Joining Forces, this has been the journey of a lifetime,” Brosius said in her message.

Joining Forces was created during the Obama administration to address the education and employment needs of military families and veterans.

Jill Biden said Brosius led the project “with grace, compassion and determination to support America’s military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.”

“Rory has done an extraordinary job as Executive Director, doing the hard policy work that matters. Joe and I are grateful for her dedication over the last ten years,” Jill Biden said.

The departure is another for the administration. Last month, Carla Frank, who worked for President Joe Biden for six years and was the deputy director of the Office of Political Strategy and Outreach, left the administration, according to Politico.

The Biden administration is undergoing a period of unusually high staff turnover as President Biden nears 18 months in office. Low morale and relatively low pay are taking a toll on both the ranks of the senior staff and junior aides alike. https://t.co/kioiXjaARW — The Associated Press (@AP) June 8, 2022

This year has also seen the departures of former Chief of Staff Ron Klain, communications director Kate Bedingfield and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

A Brookings Institution study put the turnover rate of Biden’s top-level aides at the second highest since Ronald Reagan’s presidency. The study found that 21 of what it called A-Team staffers were gone after two years.

Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, who authored the Brookings report, said that will only increase.

“Turnover is going to be high in year three,” she said, according to Axios.

The epicenter of turnover in the Biden administration has been the office of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former Kamala Harris staffers have bad memories of a toxic culture working for her https://t.co/9tGXBTnIlA — Insider (@thisisinsider) July 14, 2021

As of last July, 13 key aides had departed from the vice president’s office, according to The Hill.

Overall, through July 2022, the Biden White House lost staff faster than either of its predecessors, according to a Daily Mail report on an Open the Books staff analysis.

The report said White House staff dropped 15 percent from 2021 to 2022, noting that under former President Barack Obama, the staff dropped 4 percent and that under former President Donald Trump it was only at 1 percent.

