Staffer Suspected of Abusing Biden Auto-Pen: Two Ex-WH Insiders Speak Out

New information had added fuel to the debate over whether or not former President Joe Biden knew what was in signed documents coming out of the White House.

A report in the New York Post alleges that an unnamed Biden aide used an autopen to sign official documents without other aides knowing whether Biden actually approved the actions.

The report said that according to one of two unnamed former aides, the staff member in question would say he was doing what “the boss” wanted but no one dared ask if this was true.

“I feared no one as much as I feared that [staffer]. To me, [the staffer] basically was the president,” the person said. “No one ever questioned [the staffer]. Period.”

“Everyone” was suspicious the staffer was exceeding his authority, “but no one would actually say it,” the source said.

“I think [the aide] was using the autopen as standard and past protocol,” the source said, adding, “There is no clarity on who actually approved what — POTUS or [the aide].”

On January 19, Biden’s final day in office, all seven pardons he supposedly “signed” were executed using an autopen. Is it plausible that he was fully aware of these pardons and personally approved them? With his mental decline, could he grasp what he signed? pic.twitter.com/fioqGU0lZv — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) March 10, 2025

A second aide said other aides suspected the staffer of issuing orders saying they had come from Biden without a clear understanding if Biden knew was what being done. The report also said other former aides said they did not believe the staffer abused his authority.

The report comes as the Oversight Project is questioning six signatures on pardons Biden issued on Dec. 30, 2024.

“Who is behind this autopen on 12/30/2022 that pardoned six criminals (with the exact same autopen signature) while Joe Biden was vacationing and golfing in the U.S. Virgin Islands? Note they all say they are ‘Signed in the City of Washington,’” the post on X said.

🚨Biden Autopen Pardons on VACATION?🚨 Who is behind this autopen on 12/30/2022 that pardoned six criminals (with the exact same autopen signature) while Joe Biden was vacationing and golfing in the U.S. Virgin Islands? Note they all say they are “Signed in the City of… https://t.co/b0SEtalm4N pic.twitter.com/dN7BbVOiVj — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) March 10, 2025

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has said in a post on X, that he wants the Department of Justice to investigate whether Biden’s deluge of executive orders and pardons that marked the final weeks of his presidency came at a time when Biden had no idea what he was signing.

“I am demanding the DOJ investigate whether President Biden’s cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval,” Bailey posted. wrote. “If true, these executive orders, pardons, and all other actions are unconstitutional and legally void.”

🚨BREAKING: I am demanding the DOJ investigated whether President Biden’s cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval. If true, these executive orders, pardons, and all other actions are unconstitutional and legally void. pic.twitter.com/pOhATRfw2j — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 5, 2025

In his post, Bailey attached a copy of a letter he wrote to Michael Horowitz, the inspector general of the Department of Justice.

In the letter, Bailey said there were “ profound reasons to suspect that Biden’s staff and political allies exploited his mental decline to issue purported presidential orders without his knowing approval.”

Bailey wrote Horowitz that assuming staff authored Biden’s slew of pardons and orders “would explain why the Biden administration’s orders were aggressively much farther to the left than any previous President. If in fact Biden’s staffers were exploiting his mental decline, those orders are null and void.”

