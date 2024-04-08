What appeared to be a robbery in January in which the alleged perpetrator was shot and killed by an armed bystander was actually staged as part of an immigration scheme for the two “victims” to obtain temporary residency visas, police told a news outlet.

The so-called robbery grabbed headlines on Jan. 27 when a man was observed robbing a couple at gunpoint at a gas station on the city’s northwest side, as Houston’s KTRK-TV reported at the time.

The apparent robber, who was identified as 22-year-old Rasshauud Scott, pistol-whipped the male victim and took his wallet.

But as Scott fled the scene of the “crime,” he was fatally shot by an armed bystander who witnessed the event at the Zip In-Zip Out Chevron gas station.

That bystander, Houston’s KRIV-TV reported, was identified as Jesus Vargas, a man who was on probation at the time of the shooting and fled the scene before police arrived. Vargas was not allowed to possess a firearm while on probation, KRIV reported.

But amid what has now been a months-long investigation in a city racked by illegal immigration, Houston police now say investigators were misled by the two unnamed “victims” of Scott’s robbery.

In fact, as police told KTRK this past week, evidence indicates the “robbery” was staged to help the couple obtain visas that are available for those who are victims of crime.

A selfie of one of the victims was found on Scott’s phone, KTRK reported. Also, text messages from Scott’s phone show him communicating with an individual identified as William Winfrey, according to reports.

The messages indicate Scott and Winfrey set up the crime.

According to KRIV-TV in Houston, Winfrey “paid Scott to fake the robbery” so the supposed victims could use the incident to remain in the United States.

Winfrey has confessed to planning the staged robberies, KRIV reported.

He now faces a murder charge in connection with the case.

Under Department of Homeland Security policy, some non-citizens are eligible for visas if they are awaiting the results of a criminal proceeding in which they were victims.

According to the DHS website, a U visa is “set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.”

If indeed Scott was working to make it appear as though he had assaulted his “victims” during a robbery, then both could be eligible for the U visa.

The visa in question was created to assist federal authorities in their fight against human trafficking, domestic assault and other crimes.

Police found an image of one of the “victims” on Scott’s phone as well as text messages between Scott and the individual identified as Winfrey that implied that the robbery and assault were staged, according to KTRK.

“When you done run make all the (expletive) to look real,” Winfrey texted Scott just before he was killed, KTRK reported.

Another message from Winfrey to Scott read, “It’s the usual gas station (expletive),” according to KTRK.

According to KTRK, police said Scott and Winfrey had set up robberies since 2023 to help “victims” get visas, including one on Jan. 26, the night before the fatal robbery. In the Jan. 26 case, Scott pretended to rob the cashier at a Houston gas station, according to KTRK.

According to KTRK, those caught trying to abuse the U visa program, risk being permanently banned from the country.

KTRK reported it had not been able to find criminal charges against the “victims” in either the Jan. 26 or Jan. 27 incidents.

A decision on whether to charge Vargas in Scott’s death is in the hands of a grand jury, KRIV reported.

