Staggering Survey Finds Almost One-Third of Millennials Identify as Socialist

Socialist candidates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders appeal to a significant number of millennials.Comedy Central screen shotsSocialist candidates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders appeal to a significant number of millennials. (Comedy Central screen shots)

By Joe Simonson
at 2:13pm
Thirty-one percent of millennials identify as a Democratic socialist or socialist, according to a study by Maru/Blue and BuzzFeed News released Thursday.

Participants were first asked what description “best reflects your current political leanings,” before being given options ranging from “Strong Democrat,” to “Strong Republican” or “Independent.”

A total of 22 percent identified as “Strong Democrat,” versus 10 percent as “Strong Republican.”

The pollsters then asked, “Would you call yourself a democratic socialist, a socialist or neither?”

A total of 31 percent saying they were socialists.

Among that group, 18 percent identified as democratic socialists, 8 percent as socialists and 5 percent saying they identified as either a socialist or a democratic socialist.

Millennial men were far more likely to identify as some kind of socialist, with a total of 40 percent responding affirmatively to the question.

Roughly a quarter, 23 percent, answered, “Neither, but I need to learn more,” indicating potentially identifying as a socialist in the future, yet 32 percent said, “Neither, I’d never call myself a democratic socialist/socialist.”

A total of 28 percent of respondents said they would be “much more likely” or “a little more likely” to vote for a candidate running for political office if he referred to himself as a “socialist.”

Conversely, 27 percent said they would be “a little less likely” or “much less likely” to vote for the candidate; 22 percent, said it would make no difference.

The poll was conducted Sept. 21-24 and surveyed 1,006 randomly selected 22- to 37-year-olds who are members of Maru/Blue’s online panel “Springboard America,” an online market research community.

The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percent.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

