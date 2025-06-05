One can only imagine the pressure on the Secret Service and law enforcement to succeed 100 percent of the time.

Likewise, one can only imagine reading stories like this through the eyes of President Donald Trump.

Early Tuesday morning, shortly after midnight, police in Palm Beach, Florida, arrested 23-year-old Anthony Thomas Reyes of Texas for allegedly trying to climb the walls of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, where Reyes told authorities that he wanted to marry the president’s 18-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump.

The suspect also evidently told police that he hoped to “spread the gospel.” No doubt the Secret Service found that part of his mission curious, albeit less concerning.

Reyes’ apparent designs on the young Ms. Trump, however, almost certainly have the president’s protectors on edge.

After all, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, the suspect had also tried to breach Mar-a-Lago’s security on New Year’s Eve 2024. At the time, the then-president-elect was at the estate.

Tuesday, however, Reyes would have found neither Trump nor his granddaughter at Mar-a-Lago. The president was in Washington, D.C., while Kai was vacationing in the Bahamas.

Daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa, Kai emerged as a rising star during the president’s 2024 campaign.

First, when Kai took the stage on the third night of the Republican Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last July, she introduced the world to her charm, poise, and understated wit while giving viewers a glimpse of the president through his granddaughter’s eyes. Of course, liberal nitwits like Whoopi Goldberg of ABC’s “The View” went apoplectic over the humanizing moment.

Is the Secret Service ready to face all threats against the Trump family? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 38% (18 Votes) No: 62% (29 Votes)

Then, in August, Kai committed to play golf at the University of Miami.

After Trump’s victory in the 2024 election, his granddaughter maintained her already-growing social media presence.

On the golf course in December, for instance, she delivered a hilarious impersonation of her grandfather. She also recalled her most embarrassing moment with him. Both of these she shared on her YouTube channel.

In short, young Kai Trump consistently came across as one of the brightest lights in the president’s orbit. He clearly adores his granddaughter.

With that in mind, one cannot help feeling alarmed at Reyes’ attempt to breach Mar-a-Lago in search of Kai.

Apart from the anxiety that Secret Service agents no doubt experience on a daily basis, the dominant impression one receives from an incident like this involves the president’s perspective.

Since he announced his initial run for the presidency in 2015, Trump has endured unfathomable persecution from his establishment enemies. In 2023-24 alone he faced four politically-motivated indictments and two near-miss assassination attempts. But the president smiled and kept fighting. He seemed to thrive on the adversity.

Indeed, someday authors will write volumes about the president’s courage in what posterity almost certainly will call the “Trump Era.”

Thus, one doubts that anything could make the president regret his entrance into politics. He cares nothing for his own safety and has clearly placed his faith in God.

Nonetheless, one does wonder how Trump deals with threats to his family.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.