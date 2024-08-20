Is there anything more obnoxious than a “Republican in name only”?

Seriously, it’s like someone who wants all the benefits of being in a ritzy country club without paying a dime in dues — and it’s beyond time to call those clowns out.

And what better chance to beclown those RINO’s than when they’re openly parading their foolishness at the grand festival of clowns Democratic National Convention?

The ballyhooed event (which has already gotten off to a dubious start in Chicago) rolls into Night 2 on Tuesday and will feature an infuriating slate of speakers for anyone who is opposed to rank leftism.

According to local outlet WMAQ-TV, some Dem heavy hitters for Night 2 include:

Far-left Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Former first lady (and definitely NOT a presidential candidate) Michelle Obama

The arguable lynchpin of the whole Democrat party, former President Barack Obama

Those three are stomach-churning enough on their own.

Well, hopefully you have some Pepto-Bismol handy, because wait until you hear about the oh-so-brave Republicans who are speaking out against the modern GOP, former President Donald Trump and all.

It’s a veritable who’s who of cowards, who are clearly more comfortable with a dash of communism than mean tweets (or X posts, in 2024).

According to CBS News, at least one nauseatingly familiar face will be speaking on Tuesday, and that’s card-carrying RINO Adam Kinzinger.

The former Illinois rep hasn’t exactly been shy in his pathetic support of the far left, so his inclusion in the buffoonery isn’t exactly a shocker.

Perhaps a bit more surprising is the inclusion of a couple of former Trump administration officials.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is one such official, and she’s made her purpose crystal clear.

“I never thought I’d be speaking at a Democratic convention,” Grisham said, per CBS. “But, after seeing firsthand who Donald Trump really is and the threat he poses to our country, I feel very strongly about speaking out.”

Grisham added that she wanted other Republicans to join her cause to “ensure Donald Trump never returns to the White House.”

Trump’s former national security advisor Olivia Troye will also be speaking out against Trump and/or in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris, the de facto Democratic standard bearer.

In addition to Kinzinger, Grisham and Troye, a few other “Republicans” will be speaking in the lead-up to the Obama main event.

Those RINO’s include John Giles, the mayor of Mesa, Arizona, and former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan — all of whom still infuriatingly wear that “R” next to their names.

For anyone who doesn’t like being gaslit, the madness of the DNC will ostensibly end on Thursday.

