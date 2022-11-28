Stanford Lets Their Wokeness Shine at Halftime, But Scoreboard Gives BYU the Last Word

The Stanford band staged a cheeky skit during the halftime game against BYU on Saturday that was clearly aimed at mocking Mormons — a move which unfortunately made the Cardinal’s players look rather foolish when the BYU team walked away with the win.

BYU’s Universe Sports reported that the skit was called “gay chicken” and involved a marriage between two women. The “wedding vows” pulled terms and phrases from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ temple ceremonies.

BYU is, of course, Brigham Young University, which is sponsored by the LDS; virtually the whole of its student population belongs to the Mormon church, and spectators told Universe Sports they found the skit to be “upsetting” and “rude,” and understandably so.

Stanford just had a skit during halftime called “gay chicken” involving two women getting married “for time and all eternity” and then being told to “be fruitful and multiply and replenish the earth.” Allrighty then. I’m guessing it’s no coincidence they did this against BYU.. pic.twitter.com/B4hJDG8M7n — Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) November 27, 2022

The university outlet also noted that the Cardinals’ band has staged such an unsportsmanlike stunt in the past — in 2004, the team was forced to apologize after performing a skit that poked fun at the history of polygamy within the Mormon church.

What’s more, it added, the Stanford team has five LDS members on its, including Tanner McKee, the “highly-touted” starting quarterback.

It gets worse — just weeks ago, the university issued a stern message condemning religious “intolerance” when a Dia de los Muertos altar in a campus dorm was vandalized with Bible verses and messages condemning “idolatry.”

“This is especially harmful as it was done during Dia de los Muertos, a cultural-religious tradition for many Mexicans, Mexican-Americans, and other Latiné communities,” the university wrote in a statement. “Furthermore, any form of religious bias that shows intolerance to certain rituals and practices of others is unacceptable.”

Do you think that the skit was offensive? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (41 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

I can’t think of a more glaring example of religious bias than that which openly and arbitrarily mocks one religious group while treating others as sacred cows.

This is quintessential progressive hypocrisy, and one which I, as a native Northern Californian, can attest to — the same people who treat LGBT lifestyles, Islam, and pagan religions as utterly untouchable, crying hatred and oppression whenever one of these is offended, will turn around and openly mock a religious minority group to score “woke” points without shame.

This is what the left is— if a “conservative” school did a skit making fun of LGBT community, they’d burn the school down. When it’s making fun of a religion, it’s considered acceptable bigotry. https://t.co/ZWMCrMcxB7 — Tyler Bowyer 🇺🇸 (@tylerbowyer) November 27, 2022

Well, it was the BYU that got the last laugh when they won the game:

Touchdown! 👀🌲@StanfordFball add another one to the board! pic.twitter.com/3LMn9dpdRi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2022

The Cougars finished strong with a final score of 35-26, despite losing quarterback Jaren Hall to an ankle injury in the second half, ending Stanford’s season on a low note as coach David Shaw announced he was stepping down shortly after the game.

“Another rough season came to a merciful end” for the team, ESPN recapped. “Stanford is 14-28 over the past four seasons after going 82-26 in Shaw’s first eight seasons.”

Ouch.

Go figure. In 2022, it takes no particular bravery or creativity to mock those who might not hold to progressive values about marriage and sexual lifestyles, but it still takes a good team and a strong coach to win a football game, and Stanford, unfortunately, just didn’t have that.

Too bad! Better luck next season — in the mean time, maybe the band can work on simply playing music instead of turning football games into woke propaganda campaigns. Seems like it would probably save everyone a lot of trouble, and save the team some face!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.