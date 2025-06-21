Share
Stanley Cup Damaged by Celebrating Team, Cracks and Dent Spotted on Trophy

 By Jack Davis  June 21, 2025 at 12:18pm
First, the Florida Panthers won back-to-back Stanley Cups. Then, the National Hockey League champions banged up their new toy.

The bowl of the famous 131-year-old trophy is cracked and the bottom is sporting a dent, according to the Associated Press.

Experts who care for the cup said they expect it to be back in shape for a Sunday victory parade.

Abusing the trophy is part of hockey history, dating back to 1905, when a member of the Ottawa Silver Seven tossed the Cup into the Rideau Canal, according to UPI.

“For reasons unknown, Harry Smith, a Silver Seven stalwart, suddenly seized the Cup and delivered a perfect place kick that sent the Cup arching into the canal. Since the other troops were no more sober than Smith, they headed home, leaving Stanley in the Rideau. The next morning — his head cleared — Smith realized he had done something terrible during the previous night,” the NHL’s website said.

“He dressed quickly, dashed back to the Canal and there he found the Cup, comfortably nestled in the bone dry bed,” the site said.

The cup has had adventures with several of its recent winners, according to the National Post.

In 2022, when the Colorado Avalanche celebrated their championship,  Nicholas Aube-Kubel managed to drop the cup onto the ice leaving a dent on the bottom.

Damage had occurred the year before as well when the Tampa Bay Lightning were partying with their prize.

Last year, the cup joined Panthers players when they celebrated at Fort Lauderdale Beach, and made a trip into the ocean.


“I think somebody said that’s not technically allowed, but I said it was too late,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “It already happened.”

Howie Borrow, one keeper of the cup, said adventures for the trophy are nothing new, according to People.

“As far as food, you name it, it’s been in there,” Borrow said, “Cereal, ice cream, pierogis, chicken wings, spaghetti, goulash, anything weird. There’s been $15,000 worth of caviar put in the bowl.”

He said the trophy has been used to christen infants.

“Everywhere it goes, there are happy faces,” Borrow said.

According to USA Today, three Stanley Cups exist — the original from the 19th century, what’s called the Presentation Cup, and the Permanent Cup that resides at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation