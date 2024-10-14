Share
Stanley Kubrick's Daughter Gives Full-Throated Endorsement to Trump, Slashes Woke Globalists

 By Randy DeSoto  October 14, 2024 at 4:19pm
The daughter of legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick gave former President Donald Trump her “blessing” to use clips from her father’s 1987 Vietnam movie “Full Metal Jacket.”

Trump presented a campaign video with footage from the film at a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, last week.

“I had this clip, and I thought you’d find it very interesting,” he told the attendees. “It’s the military of the past, let’s call it the Trump military, compared to the very woke military that we have now. I think you’ll get a kick out of it.”

The video features clips of R. Lee Ermey as Marine Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in “Full Metal Jacket.”

“Let me see your war face!” Ermey shouts at a soldier in one scene.

Those clips, captioned “THEN,” are juxtaposed with “NOW” ones featuring people like Biden-Harris current assistant secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services Admiral Rachel Levine, a man who “identifies” as a female.

“Happy Pride!” the admiral says, adding, “Happy Pride Month! And actually, let’s declare it a summer of pride!”

Other “NOW” footage shows soldiers switching from their military uniforms into drag.

The Trump campaign video ends with Sgt. Hartman calling out a cadence as his soldiers run in formation superimposed with the words, “Let’s make our military great again.”

The 45th president said when the video finished, “It’s a little bit of an exaggeration, probably, but really not that much, actually.”

Is wokeism presently the greatest danger to the U.S. military?

Vivian Kubrick posted the Trump campaign video Sunday on X and refuted the claim that her father wouldn’t have wanted “Full Metal Jacket” clips used in it.

“Here are my thoughts: I agree in principle that an anti-war movie is incongruous with promoting the idea of a tough non-woke US military and thus war itself – however – these are very dangerous and strange times and thus using this footage is doubtless pure expedience,” she wrote.

“[O]n this tooth and claw planet, you need a very strong military – so I’m going to stick with the idea that FMJ footage was used primarily because of its powerful, realistic portrayal of boot camp, juxtaposed with the entirely demoralizing and inappropriate injection of WOKE ideology into the USA military,” Kubrick added.

She shared that her father, who died in 1999, was a Ronald Reagan supporter and that he “would very much approve of saving America, indeed the world, from the highly destructive Globalist forces threatening to take over this planet.”

“And if that footage from FMJ helps Trump make the point that the US military needs properly trained, super tough, focused, dedicated warriors, and not introduce the demoralizing effects of woke-ism, and attracting people to join up simply to have their sexual reassignments paid for, then Trump has my blessing,” Kubrick said.

She concluded, “My father had a great respect for life – his movies being unimpeachable evidence of his love for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness! So on that basis, I feel very confident he would be a Trump supporter and would forgive using FMJ incongruously, if it helps the cause of freedom!”

In addition to “Full Metal Jacket,” some of Stanley Kubrick’s most renowned films include “Spartacus” (1960), the Cold War farce “Dr. Strangelove” (1964), “2001: A Space Odyssey,” (1968), and “A Clockwork Orange” (1971).

