If there was ever a world event that people should come to some semblance of agreement on, it’s that the horrific atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, should be condemned wholeheartedly.

As in, it shouldn’t be controversial — at all — to suggest, “Hey, Hamas are bad guys who did really bad things on Oct. 7.”

And yet, we live in a world where the United States president is forced to actively stymie the anti-Semitism that has somehow exploded after that tragic October day.

Yes, it’s all as backward as it sounds (somehow the victims are the bad guys here?), but it sort of stayed in its own geopolitical bubble — for the most part.

Because, as actress Gal Gadot’s disastrous Walk of Fame ceremony on Tuesday proved, this nonsense is starting to bubble to the surface in other aspects of life, including Hollywood.

Gadot, an actress with a growing profile with key roles in blockbuster franchises like the “Fast & Furious” and “Wonder Woman” movies, was honored Tuesday with her new floor-bound plaque.

Speaking at the event were her peers like actor Vin Diesel (from “Fast & Furious”) and director Patty Jenkins (who directed both “Wonder Woman” and its sequel), who generally lauded Gadot.

You can watch the festivities below, courtesy of Variety:

But one thing that video doesn’t show you: A clash between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters.

As reported by TMZ, demonstrators and counter-demonstrators decided to make a benign Hollywood event about themselves.

Flags were snatched, police were called, and multiple people were detained — all because Gadot dared to speak out condemning the events of Oct. 7.

Gadot, who is Israeli, spoke to Variety about how and why she felt compelled to speak up, no matter the backlash it would spark.

“After October 7th [2023], I don’t talk politics — because who cares about the celebrity talking about politics? I’m an artist. I want to entertain people. I want to bring hope and be a beacon of light whenever I say anything about the world,” Gadot told the outlet.

“But on Oct. 7, when people were abducted from their homes, from their beds, men, women, children, elderly, Holocaust survivors, were going through the horrors of what happened that day, I could not be silent,” she continued. “I was shocked by the amount of hate, by the amount of how much people think they know when they actually have no idea, and also by how the media is not fair many times.

“So I had to speak up.”

Gadot continued: “I’m not a hater. I’m a grandchild of a Holocaust survivor who came to Israel and established his family from scratch after his entire family was erased in Auschwitz. And on the other side of my family, I’m eighth-generation Israeli. I’m an indigenous person of Israel.”

“I am all about humanity,” she said, “and I felt like I had to advocate for the hostages.”

None of that should be remotely controversial … and yet there the police were in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Look, none of this is to say that Gadot is above reproach. She’s all for destructive feminism, and this writer also personally thinks she’s a fairly subpar actress — but the latter’s a fair criticism of her professional vocation.

Pointing the finger at her and screaming “ZIONIST” is neither fair nor a worthwhile critique, and yet it’s basically what Gadot is dealing with, not just from fans, but the media, as well.

This deeply geopolitical issue (which, frankly, shouldn’t be controversial) doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon. The rot appears to have set in that deeply.

But if it’s going to start infecting the more banal elements of life, like entertainment and Hollywood blockbusters, it’s a good thing there are tough people like Gal Gadot offering even the lightest bit of pushback.

