A TV actress and influential social media starlet was bullied into apologizing after she posted a photo online of her spending Christmas gathered around her family.

Chrishell Stause, who stars on the Netflix reality program “Selling Sunset,” has quite a footprint on social media. The 39-year-old brags two million followers on Instagram.

Stause began dating “Dancing with the Stars” performer Keo Motsepe recenly, People magazine reported. The TV star even brought the new boyfriend home for Christmas, which drew the ire of the online COVID mob.

It’s not clear where home is for Stause, but the left’s coronavirus restrictions on Christmas apparently applied everywhere — even on Instagram. So, when she posted an image of her and the boyfriend with seven other people in matching pajamas, it was problematic.

People shared an image of the snap on Twitter:

TRENDING: Kayleigh McEnany Has Perfect Response After CNN's Jake Tapper Says She Tells 'Lies the Way That Most People Breathe'

Chrishell Stause Responds to Criticism Over Her Family’s Holiday Gathering amid COVID-19 Pandemic​ https://t.co/3To1xjvdB3 — People (@people) December 27, 2020

“Introduced @keo_motsepe to the fam. He fit right in … Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!!! Sending you all so much love,” Stause captioned the photo which included nine people, three dogs and a Christmas tree.

Naturally, the image triggered those who follow these coronavirus mandates, which have ravaged the country’s collective mental health while arguably not slowing the spread of infections. The top comment on Stause’s post was one that was void of Christmas cheer and filled with scorn.

Did you spend Christmas with your family this year? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Please be mindful of your platform. It’s not good to show large family gatherings. It makes others think it’s okay,” wrote one Grinch. Sadly, other comments were very similar in tone.

Of course, this is more evidence that those in government and public health who are using the coronavirus pandemic to fundamentally alter human behavior no longer need mandates to stifle spirited gatherings. They have an army of human sheep cruising through online comments sections doing their dirty work for them.

Stause was apparently inundated with so much negativity that she actually apologized for the photo. She edited the post’s caption to include a lengthy explanation and apology for having the audacity to not spend Christmas alone.

“To those bringing up Covid concerns, I understand and agree this was not a good use of my platform. I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person. I can see how this does not show that to some. I understand you won’t agree, but at least so you can see where I am coming from,” she wrote.

“This is my immediate family and we all are able to test before and after. This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year. Keo brought such welcomed happiness and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment. Please be safe and I am sending all my love to my supporters & critics. I hear all of you and can appreciate feedback from both sides,” the comment concluded.

RELATED: CA Restaurant Owner Takes Matters Into Own Hands After COVID Inspector Fines Him

The painful non-apology/apology seemed to signal Stause knew she’d done nothing wrong, but felt compelled to appease the online mob with something. The saga definitely shows where we are culturally.

The leftist establishment media and many Democrats spent weeks pushing to cancel Thanksgiving, which didn’t exactly pan out for them. Thanksgiving gatherings occurred all over the country, despite the efforts of public health officials and other hedonist leftists to discourage them.

Those obsessed with imposing COVID restrictions came for Christmas. That didn’t work out either.

USA Today, citing data from the Transportation Security Administration, reported 1,284,599 people were screened in American airports on Sunday alone. That’s a great deal of non-compliance, which of course you love to see at a point when government recommendations are no longer even in the same ballpark as science.

California, for example, has some of the most draconian COVID mandates in the country, and the place is a super spreader event, despite all the masks and lockdowns, which obviously don’t work. KGO-TV reported the Golden State now has the second-highest coronavirus infection rate in the country, per 100,000 people.

But Stause’s story is a sad reminder that there are millions of people around us living in fear. Democrats and activist reporters spent 2020 trying to cancel everything. Now, those who would gleefully surrender their liberties to feel safe are doing all the dirty work through some old fashioned public shaming.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.