Stand-up comedian, actor and podcast host Theo Von said in an X post that he was sick of “pretending” that President Joe Biden doesn’t have dementia.

“Joe Biden has dementia,” he wrote on the social media platform Monday. “Can we please stop parading him around and pretending he [doesn’t]?

“Its [sic] honestly sad to do that to a senior citizen,” he added. “If someone did that to my dad or grampa [I] would whooop their a**.”

Responding to others who replied to his post, Von, who was born Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III, said Biden’s handlers were “sick” and were drawing others into their scheme by inducing something akin to mass “Stockholm syndrome” in Americans.

Stockholm syndrome is a theory that attempts to explain why some hostages come to agree and sympathize with their captors, and even in some cases to aid them in their goals.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused Von to write the post Monday, but he was certainly not the first to suggest that Biden might not be mentally fit for the presidency.

GOP Rep. Greg Murphy, a licensed M.D., told Fox News in July that he didn’t think Biden was mentally fit or “running the show,” instead acting as “a puppet for a progressive left committee.”

The North Carolina congressman said Biden was exhibiting the telltale signs of aging — but is also clearly trying to fend off those signs, at least outwardly, through plastic surgery.

Murphy’s appearance came after an article from Axios that highlighted Biden’s bad temper.

In the piece, writer Alex Thompson alleged that “Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast.”

“The private eruptions paint a more complicated picture of Biden as a manager and president than his carefully cultivated image as a kindly uncle who loves Aviator sunglasses and ice cream,” Thompson wrote — although he assured readers that “Biden’s temper comes in the form of angry interrogations rather than erratic tantrums.”

“Bad temper” isn’t listed as a symptom of dementia by the Mayo Clinic — but “agitation” is.

Besides being a politician, Murphy is a urological surgeon who was chief of the Division of Urology at the East Carolina University School of Medicine, according to his congressional biography.

He said that it was obvious that while Biden had tried to arrest the signs of outward decline — something that’s long been rumored — the internal mental decline was only going to get worse.

“Let’s look at Joe. He’s had so much plastic surgery, so much botox, so much filler,” Murphy told Fox Business News host Maria Bartiromo in July.

“That’s on the outside. I deal in a surgical field that has a lot of older patients and so I have seen patients through the years decline mentally — it’s just a fact, it’s what happens.”

“It’s what happens. And the fact that these outbursts now are happening — which again, remember, he was going to be the most gentle and [genteel] president ever — the fact that he’s having these labile emotional swings, outbursts to his staff, really speaks a form of dementia that has that. You can’t control your emotions, or if you can’t get the words out you want to, you become very frustrated.”

(Note: In the video, Murphy actually pronounced the words as “most gentle and gentile president ever,” but apparently meant “genteel.” The Western Journal reached out to Murphy’s office for clarification but received no response.)

“This is all a picture of this,” Murphy continued. “I mean, come on. Let’s just be honest: The guy’s not fit for office. He never was fit for office and he surely would not be fit for another five years.”

But, Murphy claimed, it almost didn’t matter, because he didn’t think Biden was actually leading the executive branch of government anyway.

“Let’s also be very, very clear: I don’t believe Joe Biden’s running the show,” Murphy said. “If he’s a puppet for progressive left committee, as it were, headed by Obama or whatever, and he’s become the mouthpiece. I think history will show, once all the facts are out, that was absolutely the case of what’s going on.”

Dr. Tanveer Ahmed, a psychiatrist, told The Washington Times in August that Biden’s oft-demonstrated willingness to play loose with historical facts might also point to a diagnosis of dementia, though he pointed out that he had not met with or evaluated the president personally.

“Confabulation is most closely associated with dementia-related memory loss,” Ahmed told the outlet. “You are trying to tell a story, but your brain can’t fill the space, so your brain protects you by making stuff up.”

Ahmed called the evidence of Biden’s confabulation “overwhelming,” the Times reported.

