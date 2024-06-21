Ask any married man about his deepest fears, and most will probably admit to some variation of their wife embarrassing them or shaming them in a very public fashion.

Fortunately, most men are not public figures — or Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks — and thus, the average podcast isn’t terribly interested in what their spouses have to say.

That same comfort cannot be offered to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford, whose wife Kelly recently caused quite a stir on social media after she shared some details about their early relationship.

Speaking on the June 11 episode of “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe,” Mrs. Stafford spoke about a wide variety of topics.

You can watch the entire episode below, but see if you can catch the part that fans have been getting hung up on:







The wide-ranging conversation between Kelly Stafford and television personality Kaitlyn Bristowe began with a discussion about Kelly’s relationship with Matthew, with whom she has four children.

“Long story short, [it] wasn’t that cute of a relationship at first,” Stafford explained. “I hated him, I loved him.”

While many might consider that a hallmark of young love, Kelly Stafford’s next move raised quite a few eyebrows on social media.

Do you think Kelly Stafford crossed a line? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 83% (243 Votes) No: 17% (50 Votes)

“I dated the backup [quarterback] to piss him off,” Stafford said. “Which … worked.”

After Bristowe commented that “that’ll do it,” Stafford elaborated.

“[The backup] was the bad boy, too,” Stafford continued. “Matthew’s so sweet, and Southern gentleman, and all that stuff. And the backup was the complete opposite.

“Ooh. And it upset [Matt Stafford], which [means] it worked, thankfully,” Stafford continued.

Kelly Stafford then revealed when her future beau would reach his breaking point with these shenanigans.

“So they lived in the same dorm, because athletes lived in the same dorm.

“He would see my car there. And so at one point, he like waited, and followed me out and got in my car and wouldn’t get out,” she said. “I was like, ‘Get out of my car,’ and he’s like, ‘He’s not right for you.’

“And I’m like you, ‘You can’t tell me that.'”

Kelly Stafford also noted that, at the time, Matthew was dating “12s out of 10 … supermodels” as the star quarterback for the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

Stafford’s comments swiftly gained traction on social media, where many had leaped to the conclusion that she actually slept with the backup quarterback.

A prominent NFL content creator on X with over 400,000 followers shared a snippet of Stafford’s comments, and, well, just look at the comments:

Why say any of this… it’s not a good look for anybody. It’s literally only good for the podcast host because this will go viral probably — Ice Cold Football (@icecoldfootball) June 20, 2024

One X user wondered aloud, “Why say any of this…”

Gotta stay away from these types — TrdKhalil (@KhalilHairston) June 20, 2024

A different X user flat-out stated, “Gotta stay away from these types.”

Why would you embarrass your husband and family publicly like this??? WYD — Hunter Mahan (@HunterMahan) June 20, 2024

“Why would you embarrass your husband and family publicly like this???” asked another X user.

They have 4 daughters together, and their mom is still going around talking like this Embarrasing — Treyding Stocks (@TreydingStocks) June 20, 2024

“They have 4 daughters together, and their mom is still going around talking like this,” another X user chided. “Embarrassing.”

And those are just the responses fit for reprint (as mentioned above, many people are erroneously claiming that Kelly Stafford was sleeping with Matthew’s backup. She has only admitted to “dating” the backup).

The rest of the conversation covered a number of other topics, including Kelly Stafford’s battle with cancer (she publicly revealed a brain tumor in 2019, which she had removed) and postpartum depression.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.